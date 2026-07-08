BGL Announces the Sale of CoventBridge's Insurance Division to Command Investigations

The acquisition unites two of the P&C insurance investigations industry's largest organizations

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of CoventBridge's Insurance Investigations division to Command Investigations, a national insurance investigations company. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BGL's Healthcare and Life Sciences investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to CoventBridge in the transaction. Learn more here: https://www.bglco.com/industry-coverage/healthcare-life-sciences-investment-banking/

The transaction creates the largest insurance investigations firm in the United States. Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of CoventBridge’s Insurance Investigations division to Command Investigations, a national insurance investigations company. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. BGL’s Healthcare and Life Sciences investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to CoventBridge in the transaction.

Formed in 2016 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, CoventBridge's Insurance Investigations division has grown into one of the most recognized names in the insurance investigations industry. The division serves more than 200 top-tier insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and self-insureds, with SIU specialists averaging 15 years of experience in investigations. Central to its operations is proprietary case management technology, developed and owned entirely in-house. Combined with CommandX (Command Investigations' dedicated, non-billable quality unit) the new formation aims to combine enterprise-level scale with hands-on, boutique-level service.

Transaction Details

The transaction creates the largest insurance investigations firm in the United States, bringing together two organizations that have each built what the industry has long needed but rarely found in one place: national scale, proprietary technology, and operational depth built to handle the full complexity of modern claims.

The addition of CoventBridge Insurance Investigations to the Command Investigations network brings enhanced case management infrastructure and international investigator reach across the United Kingdom and select global markets.

Doug Merriman will continue as CEO of CoventBridge's remaining divisions. Seth Markham, President and CEO of Command Investigations, will lead CoventBridge Insurance Investigations.

About BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences Investment Banking Team

BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team has decades of experience advising companies across the diagnostics, research tools, lab equipment, and outsourced services landscape. We have provided capital formation, technology strategy, corporate ventures, and M&A strategy for a wide range of companies, including dental laboratories. Additionally, we maintain active relationships with global healthcare and life sciences industry participants and capital providers and closely follow regulatory and reimbursement trends.

To learn more about our transactions and in-depth, proprietary research across the healthcare landscape, visit our Research page on bglco.com.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company