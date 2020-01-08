BGL Announces the Sale of CSAT Solutions to Insight Equity

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, CSAT is a leading provider of fully-integrated electronic and digital device diagnostics and repair solutions. The company serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, industrial equipment and components, and medical devices and equipment. CSAT operates the world's only all-in-one (AiO) notebook computer repair center, offering a complete end-to-end solution that enables customers to consolidate their aftermarket supply chains and realize substantial cost savings. Unparalleled in the industry, the company has the capacity for more than 6,000 repairs per day and manages and distributes over 6.7 million OEM components. Utilizing proprietary software and systems developed over decades, CSAT effectively and efficiently serves its demanding customer base.

CSAT's President and CEO Dick Van Deventer commented that, "The senior team at BGL really understood our business and end markets and successfully communicated our value proposition to the buyers that participated in the process."

Andrew K. Petryk, BGL's Head of Diversified Industrials, said, "BGL's deep experience in the industrial technology space allowed us to be quick studies of the business and to leverage our experience and relationships to drive value. With Insight Equity as its new partner, CSAT is poised to expand its leadership position in North America and invest to grow its customer base and expand into new markets."

