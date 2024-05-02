Sustainability Accelerating Investor Appetite in the Environmental Sector

The BGL Environmental Services Insider: Opportunity in Sustainability

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The environmental sector has continued at a strong pace as the emphasis on sustainability continues to grow, according to an industry report coauthored by the Environmental investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) and L.E.K. Consulting.

Download and read the BGL Environmental Services Insider – Opportunity in Sustainability: https://bit.ly/BGLSustainabilityInsider

The environmental industry report features an in-depth examination of the key drivers that are leading to the prioritization of sustainability, the role technology is playing to help companies achieve their sustainability-focused initiatives, and how select waste-to-value solutions are accelerating the transition toward a more circular economy. BGL gathered insights from executives leading sustainability-related initiatives at WM, GFL Environmental, VLS Environmental Solutions, and The Amlon Group.

Key takeaways include:

Why companies view sustainability practices as a value-creation opportunity and key growth lever





How technology is revolutionizing the waste and environmental sector's adoption of sustainability-based practices





The factors behind waste-to-value becoming an emerging area of opportunity





The notable M&A transactions and the driving forces behind a shift in environmental services investing to sustainable yet pragmatic solutions

Significant capital inflows are being allocated to the environmental sector, resulting in a high level of platform formation and add-on acquisition activity. The relative stability of the waste and environmental sector has long attracted investor activity because of its essential nature and traditionally strong growth profile. Companies delivering sustainability-oriented solutions will continue to command outsized investor interest, as these businesses take advantage of favorable regulatory and consumer-driven tailwinds.

BGL's Environmental investment banking team has been a leader in the North American market in transaction volume for more than a decade, according to Pitchbook.com. Our experience spans the spectrum of the sector, including solid waste, industrial & special waste, waste-to-energy, specialty environmental services, and tech-enabled services.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

About L.E.K. Consulting

L.E.K. Consulting is a global strategy consultancy that works with business leaders to seize competitive advantage and amplify growth. Our insights are catalysts that reshape the trajectory of our clients' businesses, uncovering opportunities and empowering them to master their moments of truth. Since 1983, LEK's worldwide practice — spanning the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe — has guided leaders across all industries, from global corporations to emerging entrepreneurial businesses and private equity investors. Visit www.lek.com.

