BGL Announces the Sale of EPS of Vermont to Miller Environmental Group

Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, EPS is a leading environmental and industrial services provider with 17 branches across the eastern United States and national coverage through its National Accounts model. EPS offers a comprehensive suite of essential and highly complementary services, including waste disposal, spill response, industrial maintenance, vacuum truck, tank cleaning, geological, high vacuum extraction, and other specialty services. These high-quality services have positioned EPS as a valued partner to a diverse group of premier retail, environmental, manufacturing, energy, transportation/logistics, construction, utilities/telecom, and other attractive end markets. The transaction allows MEG to extend its network of specialty environmental and industrial services to a national scale with exposure to a diverse customer base.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

