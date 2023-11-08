BGL Announces the Sale of Fielding Environmental to GFL Environmental Inc.

Fielding's strategic location in the greater Toronto area serves as a significant catalyst for GFL's future growth

CLEVELAND, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Fielding Environmental (Fielding), a fully integrated environmental solutions provider, to GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL), the fourth-largest diversified environmental services company in North America. BGL's Environmental Infrastructure and Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Fielding in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Fielding is a leading fully integrated environmental solutions provider with differentiated liquid waste and gas processing, recycling, and disposal capabilities. Fielding's Cradle to Cradle® waste management and diversion solutions, anchored by its unique infrastructure and permit portfolio, enable it to provide closed-loop environmental solutions benefitting the circular economy. Fielding's differentiated capabilities and proven ability to manage complex waste streams make it a single-source solutions provider to a diverse group of environmental, chemical, manufacturing, and other hazardous and non-hazardous waste generators.

Headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, GFL is a leading North American diversified environmental services company providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services via its network of state-of-the-art facilities and service centers located across Canada and the United States.

The acquisition of Fielding's highly complementary, specialized processing capabilities and a Part B (hazardous waste) permit will allow for the realization of material internalization and organic cross-selling growth opportunities within GFL's existing Environmental Services network. Fielding's strategic location in the greater Toronto area serves as a significant catalyst for GFL's prospective growth.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

