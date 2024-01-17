BGL Announces the Sale of J.A. Kirsch Corporation to Atalanta

J.A. Kirsch boasts a diverse range of more than 100 active SKUs specializing in canned seafood and shelf-stable products

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of J.A. Kirsch, a leader in specialty food imports, to Atalanta Corporation, the largest privately held food importer in North America. BGL's Food & Beverage investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to J.A. Kirsch in the transaction and furthers BGL's expertise within specialty foods. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

Founded in 1905 and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, J.A. Kirsch (or the "Company") is a national, privately-owned leader in the importation and wholesale distribution of canned seafood and other specialty shelf-stable food products. The Company offers a high-quality portfolio of primarily own-brand food products, with a core focus on seafood, as well as fruits and vegetables.

The addition of J.A. Kirsch and the Ruby brand to Atalanta's portfolio will catalyze the ongoing expansion of their imported specialty food brands. Recognized as a premier importer and wholesale distributor, J.A. Kirsch boasts a diverse range of more than 100 active SKUs, specializing in canned seafood, including tuna, salmon, sardines, and anchovies. The Company's strategic presence throughout the East Coast, particularly the Northeast, makes them an ideal partner to bolster Atalanta's position in the independent and retail depot segments of the foodservice industry.

"Dan, Stephen, and the entire BGL team did an incredible job navigating the sale process, enabling me to focus on running the business day-to-day. They helped me form the ideal partnership with Atalanta Corporation, paving the way for J.A. Kirsch to enter its next phase of growth.  As a result of this transaction, I am confident that the strong legacy of the Ruby brand, created in the 1950s and named for my father, will flourish for generations to come. I am grateful for the professionalism, dedication, and advice that BGL provided throughout this very important milestone for my family," said Mark Gruenbaum, CEO and Owner of J.A. Kirsch.

BGL's Food & Beverage investment banking team, led by BGL Managing Director Daniel Gomez, has deep sector knowledge and extensive transaction experience, representing companies across the entire food and beverage landscape. Coverage includes retail of both branded and private label products, global supply chain sourcing, processing, distribution, and wholesale.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

