BGL Announces the Sale of Miljoco Corporation to DwyerOmega

CLEVELAND, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Miljoco Corporation (Miljoco), a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of a broad range of temperature and pressure measurement instruments for mission-critical applications and a portfolio company of Foundation Investment Partners, LLC, to DwyerOmega, a leading manufacturer and global provider of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions and a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. BGL's Engineered Equipment investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Miljoco in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Mount Clemens, Michigan, Miljoco is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of various temperature and pressure measurement instruments utilized in critical life and safety, food safety, commercial indoor environmental quality (IEQ), and industrial applications. Miljoco's proprietary automated production and near-zero tolerance for failure have resulted in a well-earned reputation for quality, highly customizable products. Miljoco comprises two widely respected brands, Miljoco and Weiss, which date back to the founding of Weiss Instruments more than 140 years ago.

The acquisition of Miljoco provides DwyerOmega with additional strong brand reputations in niche, specialized applications within their target markets. Miljoco's proprietary automated production and procurement capabilities allow it to provide 1,850+ customer-specific SKUs, which has established it as the partner of choice for leading industrial companies.

BGL's Industrials Group has extensive global industrials M&A transaction experience and domain knowledge across a broad range of end markets. Our emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services to middle-market companies that offer unique value propositions to their customers and proprietary, exclusive product and service offerings.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

