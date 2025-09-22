BGL Welcomes Alan Bugler as Managing Director in Human Capital Management

Bugler's addition expands the firm's capabilities in its Professional Services sector

CLEVELAND, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Alan Bugler as a Managing Director within its Services vertical. Alan will lead the firm's coverage in Human Capital Management (HCM).

"Alan's relationships and thought leadership in human capital management will be a tremendous asset to our expanding M&A and Capital Markets coverage in BGL's Professional Services sector," said Effram Kaplan, Head of the firm's Services and Infrastructure verticals. "We are thrilled to welcome him to BGL and look forward to leveraging his expertise and network in creating exceptional value for our clients."

Alan has over 20 years of experience as a trusted advisor to executives, boards, owners of both public and private companies, as well as to private equity firms, in a variety of disciplines, including sell-side and buy-side M&A, and debt and equity capital markets transactions. Throughout his career, he has focused heavily on HCM, while also being involved more broadly in business process outsourcing and professional services transactions. He is recognized as a thought leader, industry speaker, and published author. Prior to joining BGL, Alan was a Managing Director at Citizens M&A Advisory, where he arrived through Citizen's acquisition of Bowstring Advisors (fka CHILDS Advisory Partners). Alan began his investment banking career at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in their M&A division. He earned a bachelor's degree from Knox College.

"I'm excited to be joining BGL and to contribute to the continued growth of the firm's Services vertical," said Bugler. "Having spent my career helping clients achieve their strategic and financial objectives, I look forward to leveraging my deep sector knowledge and transaction advisory experience at BGL."

Alan's addition is the latest in the firm's significant growth trajectory. In the last 24 months, the firm has expanded its sector coverage within its Industrials, Consumer, Services, Infrastructure, and Healthcare & Life Sciences verticals, along with adding to its Financial Sponsor Coverage capabilities.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

