BGL Announces the Sale of Pro Disposal USA to Coastal Waste & Recycling

News provided by

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

02 Aug, 2023, 14:55 ET

The acquisition of Pro Disposal further expands Coastal's footprint to multiple high-growth markets across the southeastern U.S.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Pro Disposal USA, LLC (Pro Disposal) to Coastal Waste & Recycling Inc. (Coastal), a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), an asset management arm of the Australian bank Macquarie Group Limited.

BGL's Environmental Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Pro Disposal in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Continue Reading
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Pro Disposal USA, LLC (Pro Disposal) to Coastal Waste & Recycling Inc. (Coastal), a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), an asset management arm of the Australian bank Macquarie Group Limited.
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Pro Disposal USA, LLC (Pro Disposal) to Coastal Waste & Recycling Inc. (Coastal), a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), an asset management arm of the Australian bank Macquarie Group Limited.

Founded by Alex Cano in 2007, Pro Disposal is a vertically integrated solid waste management solutions provider operating across the greater Lowcountry markets from Savannah, GA to Charleston, SC. The Ridgeland, SC-based company's presence in a fast-growing geography was further accelerated following the 2020 recapitalization by Ironwood Capital and industry veterans Jeff Kendall, Dan Clark, and Frank and Jerry Antonacci, supporting a vertical integration and geographic expansion strategy, yielding one of the largest independently owned waste management firms in the southeastern United States. Pro Disposal's end-to-end waste management solutions include residential collection, commercial front-load, grapple, roll-off, transfer and processing, portables, and disposal services. The company's established presence across the region, integrated service model, and commitment to service quality, safety, and sustainability have enabled the company to entrench itself with municipal, commercial, and industrial customers.

Based in Boca Raton, FL, Coastal serves more than 450,000 customers throughout Florida and Georgia, making it one of the largest waste management firms in the southeastern United States. The company employs more than 800 people and operates more than 425 collection and support vehicles. The company's operations include 18 facilities in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, which include two transfer stations, 11 maintenance and hauling facilities, and five material recovery facilities.

The acquisition of Pro Disposal further expands Coastal's footprint to multiple high-growth markets across the southeastern U.S.

In June, BGL served as financial advisor to Coastal Waste & Recycling in its recapitalization by Macquarie Asset Management.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Also from this source

BGL Welcomes Nick Melton and Owen Weihman to Establish Digital Infrastructure Practice

BGL Welcomes David L. Koch as Managing Director and Co-Lead of the Firm's Capital Markets Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.