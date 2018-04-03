Recognized as an innovator in product design, engineering, and quality, Quikserv is a leading manufacturer of transaction window and drawer systems, including drive-thru / pass-thru window and drawer systems, ticket windows, security windows and drawers, and commercial transaction window and drawer systems. The Company's installed base of more than 85,000 units encompasses a broad range of customers including restaurants, pharmacies, convenience stores / gas stations, stadiums, municipal and government buildings, schools, healthcare facilities, banks, and other commercial buildings.

"The BGL team did a phenomenal job representing Quikserv throughout the entire process and Quikserv is extremely excited to have teamed-up with a partner like River Associates. This partnership will enable us to expand our business and reach new heights," said Jason Epps, CEO.

To learn more about BGL's Industrials & Building Products Group, please visit: www.bglco.com/industrials

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company is a leading independent investment bank serving the middle market. BGL specializes in mergers and acquisitions advisory services, debt and equity placements, financial restructuring advice, and valuations and fairness opinions, with global industry teams in Business Services, Consumer & Retail, Environmental & Industrial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Diversified Industrials, Metals & Metals Processing, and Real Estate. BGL has offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, San Antonio, and San Diego in addition to Global M&A partner offices in more than 50 countries across 5 continents. BGL is able to deliver to our clients unparalleled access to strategic relationships, investors, and opportunities globally. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bgl-announces-the-sale-of-quikserv-300623750.html

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Related Links

www.bglco.com

