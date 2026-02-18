BGL Announces the Sale of Western Botanicals to The Riverside Company

Fast-growing vitamins, minerals, and supplements contract development and manufacturing organization

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Western Botanicals, a leading Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements (VMS) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), to The Riverside Company (Riverside). This represents BGL's third transaction in the CDMO subsector and fourth transaction within the broader VMS industry.

BGL's Food and Beverage investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Western Botanicals. Learn more here: https://www.bglco.com/industry-coverage/consumer-investment-banking/food-beverage-investment-banking/

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Spanish Fork, Utah, Western Botanicals serves as a one-stop shop solution for the formulation and manufacturing of premium capsules, powders, and liquids. Western Botanicals serves a diversified customer base of top-tier brands focused on multiple end use categories including men & women's health, digestive & gut health, sports & active nutrition, and more. The Company operates three state-of-the-art facilities totaling over 140,000 square feet dedicated to manufacturing, packaging, and warehousing, which are FDA-registered, cGMP- and NSF-compliant. Western Botanicals combines deep industry expertise with a solutions-oriented, customer-centric culture, delivering products rooted in innovation, quality and efficacy.

"The BGL team did an incredible job executing a thoughtful, curated process which met all our objectives," said Don Shaver, CEO of Western Botanicals. "By selecting Riverside, we have found a capital provider who not only aligns with our ambitious growth plans but also a partner who matches our company culture and customer-first service model. I thank Dan, Stephen, and the entire Food & Beverage team for their honest advice and unwavering support and commitment throughout the entire transaction."

Transaction Details

The acquisition will enable Western Botanicals to further capitalize on the significant tailwinds in the VMS industry, including evolving consumer health consciousness and the continued emergence of preventative healthcare. Western Botanicals will also have additional resources to further grow in underpenetrated product categories, introduce new packaging formats, and capital to broaden its geographic reach through strategic acquisitions. This investment aligns with Riverside's health, longevity and flavor investment thesis, which focuses on businesses benefiting from long-term demographic, wellness and innovation trends.

About BGL's Food and Beverage Investment Banking Team

BGL's Food and Beverage investment banking team, led by BGL Managing Director Daniel Gomez, has deep sector knowledge and extensive food & beverage transaction experience, representing companies across the entire sector. Coverage includes branded and private label products, global supply chain, contract manufacturing, processing, and distribution.

