BGL Automotive & Aftermarket Insider - Evolving Landscape Drives M&A

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological developments and changing consumer preferences are shifting vehicle demand and supplier business models, according to the Automotive & Aftermarket Insider: The Deal Engine, an industry report released by Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). Investors are seeking attractive niches in the evolving automotive landscape to participate in market growth. Access the full report here.

The BGL report, now available online, examines the state of the industry looking at trends, developments, and opportunities affecting market participants today.