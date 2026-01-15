BGL Promotes Two Investment Bankers to Managing Director

Promotions reflect continued growth and deep sector expertise across the firm

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of James M. Cocita and Justin A. Wolfort to Managing Director.

Effram E. Kaplan and Andrew K. Petryk, Co-Chief Executive Officers for BGL, stated, "BGL's strong sector focus is driven by our bankers' commitment to their industries. James and Justin each have been with the firm for more than a decade, during which time they have demonstrated dedication to BGL and our valued clients. They have contributed substantially to our firm's continued growth and success, and we look forward to seeing them succeed in their new roles."

James Cocita joined BGL in 2015 and is a member of the firm's Infrastructure and Services verticals. He focuses primarily on Environmental Infrastructure and Environmental Services. James has significant experience advising clients across the solid and specialty waste, specialty industrial services, and environmental field services sectors. His nearly two decades of advisory experience encompasses the strategic and capital markets needs, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, divestitures, and strategic alternatives for private, public, and private-equity backed companies.





Justin Wolfort also joined BGL in 2015 and is a member of the firm's Industrials vertical, currently leading the firm's coverage in Engineered Equipment. Justin is a trusted advisor to his clients across myriad subsectors, including process and automation equipment, electronic, electrical, power and utility equipment, industrial technologies, climate and flow control equipment, clean technology equipment, and material handling and conveyance equipment. His experience also includes a significant amount of time spent covering Diversified Industrials.

James and Justin are the latest Managing Directors to join BGL's growing Managing Director headcount. Over the past 24 months, the firm has expanded its sector coverage within its Industrials, Consumer, Services, Infrastructure, Healthcare & Life Sciences verticals, along with adding to its Financial Sponsor Coverage capabilities.

