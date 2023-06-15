BGL Real Estate Advisors Completes Development Financing for the Second Phase at Residences at Valor Acres

News provided by

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

15 Jun, 2023, 14:48 ET

CLEVELAND, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the financial closing of the second phase at Residences at Valor Acres, a component of a larger mixed-use development at Valor Acres in Brecksville, Ohio. BGL's Real Estate Advisors team served as the exclusive financial advisor to the DiGeronimo Companies in the transaction.

Continue Reading
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the financial closing of the second phase at Residences at Valor Acres, a component of a larger mixed-use development at Valor Acres in Brecksville, Ohio. BGL's Real Estate Advisors team served as the exclusive financial advisor to the DiGeronimo Companies in the transaction.
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the financial closing of the second phase at Residences at Valor Acres, a component of a larger mixed-use development at Valor Acres in Brecksville, Ohio. BGL's Real Estate Advisors team served as the exclusive financial advisor to the DiGeronimo Companies in the transaction.

The development financing consisted of: (i) an acquisition and development loan with Huntington Bank, (ii) a vertical construction loan with Huntington Bank, and (iii) sponsor equity. Huntington Bank will finance 25 for-sale townhomes and duplex homes, a memorial park, and clubhouse. 

Valor Acres, located conveniently off I-77 in the heart of Northeast Ohio, provides new opportunities for the preeminent mixed-use development between Cleveland and Akron. In October of 2020, the Sherwin-Williams Company purchased a portion of the land at Valor Acres for development of their new research and development center, bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs and an immediate need for new housing in the area. The new R&D center will consist of multiple buildings, parking areas and green space and will initially employ approximately 800-900 workers. Additional employment opportunities are expected as Sherwin-Williams continues to grow. The R&D center is the catalyst to attract increased office, residential, hospitality, and retail investment.

Valor Acres sits in a prime location with a 30-minute drive time to the majority of Northeast Ohio and is located between two major airports, Akron-Canton Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. In addition to the Residences of Valor Acres, the master plan for Valor Acres includes new offices, a luxury hotel, as well as retail and entertainment space.

BGL previously advised the DiGeronimo Companies on Phase I of the project, which closed in January of 2022.

The DiGeronimo Companies is a leading developer, capital provider, and construction management firm headquartered in Independence, Ohio. For over 60 years, DiGeronimo Companies has combined integrity with unparalleled company principles and a diverse portfolio of services to be the integrated partner for all project needs. DiGeronimo Companies are a full-scope developer with projects in retail, industrial, student housing, and mixed-use developments.

BGL's Real Estate Advisors Group offers comprehensive real estate investment banking services tailored to the middle market. We provide client-focused solutions with an emphasis on real estate advisory, debt, preferred and private equity placement, financial restructuring, recapitalizations, sale-leasebacks, structured finance, and asset acquisitions and dispositions across all asset classes. Our team assists real estate owners and developers looking to form alliances and joint ventures with single-source capital providers to gain local and institutional access for all capital needs.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company 
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit bglco.com.

Industry contacts:

Anthony D. Delfre
Head of Real Estate Advisors
[email protected]
216.920.6615

Daniel A. DiCarro
Director
Real Estate Advisors
[email protected]
216.920.6631

John T. Tupa
Vice President
Real Estate Advisors
[email protected]
216.920.6623

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Also from this source

BGL Advises GFL Environmental on Divestiture of Non-Core Assets

BGL Welcomes William F. Farmer as Managing Director within Industrials

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.