BGL Welcomes Brandon Dobell as Managing Director within Services

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Brandon Dobell as a new Managing Director within its Services vertical. Brandon, who has more than 20 years of experience in M&A advisory and equity research, will lead BGL's investment banking activities in Real Estate Services & Technology as part of the firm's Professional Services coverage.

"Brandon's experience in technology-enabled services, and more specifically, in real estate services and technology, is highly synergistic to our expanding Services investment banking team," said Effram Kaplan, Head of the firm's Services and Infrastructure & Environment verticals. "We are very pleased to welcome him to the firm and excited to leverage his sector expertise and network for the benefit of BGL's product bankers and clients."

Prior to joining BGL, Brandon was a Partner and Managing Director at William Blair & Co., where he worked in M&A and capital markets for the firm's real estate services, tech-enabled services, and education services teams. Previously, Brandon spent nearly 20 years in equity research providing insights on public companies, industry trends, and competitive dynamics to institutional investors across a variety of sectors. Brandon holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and earned his B.A. from the University of California, San Diego.

"It's an exciting time for BGL and I'm thrilled to join a team of this caliber. I look forward to bringing my expertise in real estate services and technology to the firm as well as adding to BGL's broader professional, business, and commercial services ecosystems," said Dobell.

Brandon is the most recent addition to BGL's senior banker ranks in a year marked by significant growth. In 2023, BGL also welcomed new managing directors and expanded its capabilities in Technology, Digital Infrastructure, Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS), Transportation & Logistics, and Capital Markets.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

