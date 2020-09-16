BGL Welcomes Heather Mosbacher Reiner as Managing Director in Financial Sponsor Coverage

"Heather's extensive experience and relationships will elevate BGL's level of service to the financial sponsor community and enhance communication around our firm's experience and capabilities, both from a sector and product perspective," BGL's Executive Committee stated. "Her addition to the firm is a reflection of BGL's successful sector strategy as well as the quality of its senior bankers."

Reiner has more than 20 years of professional experience in the investment banking industry. Prior to William Blair, she served as a Managing Director at Gordian Group, LLC, an independent investment bank specializing in complex or distressed financial advisory work. She began her career in investment banking as an Associate with Citi Bank and as a Director with Credit Suisse, and holds a B.A. in political science and pre-med from Colgate University.

"BGL is one of a very limited number of strong, growing M&A platforms in the marketplace today," said Reiner. "The firm has a compelling brand, high-quality transactions, and an impressive infrastructure and culture, all of which positions the firm well for continued growth and success. I look forward to helping them expand their relationships with financial sponsors nationwide."

Reiner will be an extension of BGL's presence on the East Coast, where the firm already has bankers in Philadelphia and New York.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

