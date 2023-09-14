BGL Welcomes Scott Mattson and Michael Magruder; Establishes Technology Vertical

The firm is committed to building out a leading Technology vertical with additional hires

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Managing Directors Scott Mattson and Michael Magruder and the establishment of a new Technology vertical. The creation of the Technology team and its planned build-out further expand the firm's ability to provide exceptional advisory services to leading middle-market companies.  

"BGL is committed to continually building upon our existing platform in order to provide the most comprehensive M&A and capital markets advisory offerings possible," said BGL's Executive Committee. "Technology is reshaping all of our clients' industries and represents a significant opportunity for their differentiation and growth. We are excited to welcome Scott and Michael to the firm and know that their significant industry experience and professional networks provide the ideal base from which BGL can launch its next chapter of growth in this important sector."

Scott, based in Boston, will serve as Head of BGL's Technology vertical. With nearly 20 years of technology industry M&A advisory and public and private financing experience, he has completed over 100 transactions totaling more than $40 billion in value. Scott joins BGL from William Blair & Company, where he served as a Partner and Managing Director focused on a number of application software and technology verticals during his twelve years at the firm. He started his investment banking career at Canaccord Genuity where he served as a Principal in the technology group, and previously served in the Navy where he procured nuclear submarines. Scott earned his MBA from the University of Maryland's R.H. Smith School of Business and graduated with distinction from the United States Naval Academy with a B.S. in economics.

"I'm excited to join the growing team at BGL," said Mattson. "Together with Michael, I look forward to building the firm's Technology practice and providing clients with deep industry expertise and unmatched client service." 

Michael has more than 15 years of experience advising growth-stage and middle-market technology companies, with a focus on the industrial and supply chain software sectors. Prior to joining BGL, Michael led the industrial software vertical at Madison Park Group, a software-focused investment banking firm. Michael will operate out of the firm's New York City office; a graduate of NYU's Stern School of Business, he majored in finance and marketing.

Scott and Michael are the most recent additions to BGL's managing director ranks in a year marked by significant growth; thus far in 2023, BGL has also welcomed new managing directors and expanded its capabilities in Digital Infrastructure, Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS), Transportation & Logistics, and Capital Markets.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

