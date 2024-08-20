BGL Welcomes Seth Rosenfield as a Managing Director within Services

Seth will co-lead the firm's new Technology & Information Services sector

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Seth Rosenfield as a new Managing Director. Seth, who has more than 25 years of experience in information services, business media, and marketing technology & services investment banking, will co-lead BGL's new Technology & Information Services sector, within the firm's Services vertical, alongside Managing Director Brandon Dobell.

"Seth brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise in the information services and business media industries—all of which are highly synergistic to our expanding Services and Technology investment banking teams," said Effram Kaplan, Head of the firm's Services and Infrastructure verticals. "His relationships with industry leaders and deep insights into the Services market strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional advisory services and financing solutions to our clients."

Prior to joining BGL, Seth was a Managing Director at Canaccord Genuity where he spent more than 12 years focusing on information services, business media, and marketing technology & services. Previously, he was a Managing Director at BMO Capital Markets where he led the firm's B2B and Information Services coverage efforts. He began his career in operations with business management positions at Scholastic Corporation and Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS, Inc. Seth holds an MBA and a bachelor's degree in finance and international business from New York University.

"BGL continues to demonstrate impressive growth," said Rosenfield. "I look forward to collaborating with sector and product experts across the entire BGL platform."

The addition of Seth continues BGL's significant growth in senior banker coverage. In 2024, BGL expanded sector coverage within its Services, Infrastructure, Technology, and Healthcare & Life Sciences verticals, along with adding to its Financial Sponsor Coverage team. These additions build on the firm's 2023 growth within Technology, Industrial Technology, Digital Infrastructure, Transportation & Supply Chain Logistics, Professional Services, Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADGS), and Capital Markets.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

Industry Contacts:

Seth E. Rosenfield

Managing Director

Technology & Information Services

[email protected]

917.297.6395

Effram E. Kaplan

Head of Services and Infrastructure

[email protected]

216.920.6634

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company