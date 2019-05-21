BGL Welcomes Todd Wilson as a Managing Director of Environmental & Industrial Services

"The Environmental & Industrial Services (EIS) sector is experiencing dynamic changes, driven by a hungry capital markets community, as well as EIS vendor consolidation and service line expansion. BGL's strong commitment to advising the marketplace in navigating these changes includes identifying and supporting M&A and capital markets bankers with deep industry knowledge and relationships," said Effram Kaplan, Co-Head of BGL's Industrials vertical and Head of BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services Group. "Todd has strong relationships across the Maritime and Offshore industry, is well-known for his integrity, and has a proven ability to execute transactions efficiently. We are very pleased to have Todd bring his highly synergistic cultural mindset and industry expertise to BGL."

Prior to joining BGL, Todd was a Managing Director of Maritime Investment Banking for Jefferies LLC, where he managed Jefferies' leading maritime franchise. Previously, Todd served as a Director in the Industrials & Transportation investment banking group at Barclays.

Todd earned his B.A. in economics from Kalamazoo College in 2001 and his MBA from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in 2007.

To learn more about Todd, please visit: http://bit.ly/toddwwilson

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Related Links

www.bglco.com

