Building Products Distribution M&A Gains Momentum as Buyers Pursue Scale

Strategic buyers and private equity firms accelerate consolidation across fragmented building products distribution markets

CLEVELAND, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building products distribution M&A activity continues to gain momentum as buyers race to build scaled, multi-category platforms, according to an industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Download and read the BGL Building Products Distribution Insider here: https://bit.ly/BGLBuildingProductsInsiderJuly2026

Building products distribution is attracting substantial capital. Post this Building products distribution M&A activity continues to gain momentum as buyers race to build scaled, multi-category platforms, according to an industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

BGL's Head of Industrials Andrew Petryk: "Building products distribution is attracting substantial capital as strategic buyers and private equity firms look to consolidate fragmented markets, expand product portfolios, and strengthen service capabilities. As consolidation continues, the most attractive platforms will be those that scale with specialty expertise, value-added services, and technology investment."

Inside the report, BGL examines the building products distribution competitive landscape, identifies where M&A activity has been most active, and highlights which markets remain fragmented and primed for further consolidation.

Key takeaways include:

Scale is becoming a strategic necessity, not just a growth lever

Technology is emerging as a key competitive differentiator

Expansion into specialty products and value-added services is commanding a greater "share of wallet "

" The winners are moving beyond pure distribution to integrated solutions

The increasing importance of strategic M&A and notable industry transactions involving strategic buyers and private equity firms

About BGL's Building Products Investment Banking Team

BGL's Building Products investment banking team is highly experienced in the residential, commercial construction, and infrastructure segments. We have successfully completed building products M&A transactions across a wide range of end markets, from basic building materials such as aggregates, lumber, and pavers and pre-cast products to complex fenestration extrusions, glass fabrications, curtain wall, and highly engineered specialty coatings. Our expertise also extends to key interior and exterior products, including windows and doors, flooring, cabinetry, and other essential building components.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company