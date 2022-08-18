Bhakti D. Khatri, MD Now Offering Enhanced Service and Support Membership Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Internal medicine physician from Houston gives patients the option

for more time, service and exclusive one-to-one connectivity

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that primary care physician Bhakti D. Khatri, M.D, is now offering CCP's Hybrid Choice™, a unique healthcare program that allows patients the option of a more comprehensive, convenient and personal form of medical care.

Dr. Khatri is one of a growing number of physicians in the Houston area offering a hybrid membership model of care through Concierge Choice Physicians. The model is unique because it allows Dr. Khatri to continue to care for all her patients. Membership is not required, it is simply an option for those patients who want more time, enhanced service, medical advocacy, and the support that comes from having a close doctor/patient relationship.

"When I decided to launch the Concierge Choice program, I wasn't sure what to expect," said Dr. Khatri. "I knew I had a lot of patients who wanted me to be the person overseeing their care, and they wanted the connectivity and support that can be extremely hard for physicians to provide in this chaotic medical environment," she added. "This program proved to be the solution for everyone. My patients get the service and peace of mind they want, and I get to take my time with them, practicing a very satisfying form of medicine."

Specific program benefits include same-day/next-day appointments that are scheduled for longer so patients never feel rushed; the ability to schedule appointments with Dr. Khatri each time, not another available provider, greater connectivity with a direct members-only phone line at the office, convenient email communication, and even after hours support via Dr. Khatri's private cell number; and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

Membership in the Hybrid Choice is limited and currently at capacity so that Dr. Khatri can serve both members and nonmembers. "I'm truly overwhelmed by the enthusiasm for my Concierge Choice program," says Dr. Khatri. "Clearly, the recent healthcare crisis has shined a light on the importance of a close doctor-patient relationship and I'm thrilled to be able to offer this kind of personalized care."

The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Bhakti D. Khatri, MD

Dr. Khatri is board certified in IMED-General Medicine. She attended Medical School at University of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians