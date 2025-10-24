Jonathan M. Magid, M.D. Offering Patients the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Jonathan M. Magid, M.D . an internal medicine physician from Medical Clinic of Houston, gives patients the option for more time, service and exclusive one-to-one connectivity

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Medical Clinic of Houston (MCH) internal medicine physician Jonathan M. Magid, M.D., now offers CCP's Hybrid Choice™, a unique healthcare program that gives patients the option of a more comprehensive, convenient and personal form of medical care.

Dr. Magid is one of a growing number of physicians affiliated with large medical groups offering a hybrid membership model of care through Concierge Choice Physicians. The model is unique because it allows Dr. Magid to continue to care for all his patients. Membership is not required; it is simply an option for those patients who want more time, enhanced service, medical advocacy, and the support that comes from having a close doctor/patient relationship.

"After transitioning to this hybrid model of concierge medicine, patient feedback has been exceptional," said Dr. Magid. "My personal experience has also been exceptional and I'm grateful this model has re-established my joy in practicing medicine. It's been a wonderful experience for all involved."

Specific program benefits include : same-day or next-day appointment slots reserved for Concierge Choice members; greater connectivity with a direct members-only phone line at the office, convenient email doctor communication, after-hours support via Dr. Magid's private cell number; enhanced medical advocacy with outside health providers and specialists; and an unhurried, comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"Dr. Magid's Concierge Choice program offers his patients the opportunity to secure more personalized attention and service, if they feel they need it," said Keith Elgart, Chief Executive Officer, Concierge Choice Physicians. "We are proud of Dr. Magid's success and pleased to support his efforts to provide his patients in the Houston community with greater choice and control over their healthcare."

Membership in the Hybrid Choice is limited so that Dr. Magid can serve both members and nonmembers. The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Jonathan Magid, MD ,

Dr. Magid is board certified in Internal Medicine. After graduating Magna Cum Laude from University of Texas in Austin in Biology, Dr. Magid completed his medical degree at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas and his residency at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. With a strong interest in outpatient, preventive care, Dr. Magid focuses on his adult patients' general well-being, as well as the management of acute onset of illness and multiple and complicated diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

