Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Selects Multiple Lummus Technologies for New Large-Scale Project in India

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced an award for multiple technologies from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for a new world-scale ethylene plant and associated downstream units in Bina, Madhya Pradesh State, India.

The project is part of BPCL's Bina Petrochemicals and Refinery Expansion Plan. Once complete, the expansion will produce polymer-grade ethylene and propylene to supply downstream polymer production units, with a capacity of 1200 KTA of ethylene and 550 KTA of propylene.

"This award integrates Lummus' industry-leading light olefins technology and the water treatment technology we recently added to our portfolio," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lummus Technology. "The comprehensive and integrated offering will ensure sustainable water treatment solutions, drive reliable and efficient light olefin production, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These benefits align with BPCL's goal of strengthening its position in India's petrochemical market."

BPCL will license Lummus' ethylene, low pressure recovery, total C4 hydrogenation, pygas hydrogenation and wet air oxidation technologies, plus Sulzer's extractive distillation technology. Lummus' scope also includes heater detail engineering, advisory engineering services and training.

Lummus is the industry's leading supplier of light olefins technologies, having secured nearly 50 percent of new project awards since 2000 and licensed more than 200 ethylene plants around the world, accounting for approximately 45 percent of global ethylene capacity.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

