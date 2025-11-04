Erika Taurel Named Chief Financial Officer of Lummus Technology

New CFO will help strengthen Lummus' strategic growth, financial performance and long-term value creation



HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced that its board of directors has appointed Erika Taurel to serve as the company's Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Taurel will lead all aspects of the company's financial management, including the accounting, reporting, audit, tax, treasury and investor relations functions.

Erika Taurel, Chief Financial Officer

"We are excited to appoint Erika as our new Chief Financial Officer. Her proven ability to combine strategic vision with financial leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and deliver value to our customers and stakeholders," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Erika's track record of transforming businesses, simplifying complex operations and building high-performing teams will help us scale and strengthen our success."

"It is an honor to step into this role at Lummus, a company that is well-positioned to lead our industry now and well into the future," said Erika Taurel, Chief Financial Officer of Lummus Technology. "I look forward to working with everyone at Lummus to align our financial strategy with bold ambitions for technology leadership, operational excellence, long-term growth and value creation."

Taurel brings tremendous experience and leadership at public and private companies across a diverse set of industries including pharmaceuticals, energy, consumer products and clinical research. Taurel joined Lummus in 2025 as the Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Analysis. In this role, she led strategic planning, financial planning and analysis, and business finance, serving as a key partner in driving growth and long-term strategy. Prior to Lummus, Taurel served as Chief Financial Officer of Javara Research, and she also held senior financial roles at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. She began her career working offshore for Shell as a petroleum engineer in the Gulf of Mexico and North Sea.

Taurel holds bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics from the University of Oxford and a master's degree in business administration from New York University's Stern School of Business.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables , petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus , visit www.LummusTechnology.com .

