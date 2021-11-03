Bhinda Singh Recognized for Excellence in Food Services

The fifth-generation in his family to work in the food industry, Mr. Singh's path to his current position as the owner of Curry Pizza was not clear-cut. After graduating from high school, he obtained certification as a mechanic and worked on cars for seven years before his father convinced him to join the restaurant industry in 2009. He shifted between working with cars and working in restaurants until settling in the food industry in 2013. In 2017, Mr. Singh purchased a pizza place in a small town and established Curry Pizza.

While he initially faced much negativity, Mr. Singh found success with the help of friends who aided him in figuring out the pizza-making process. Soon thereafter, he discovered fusion pizza and began experimenting with his own creations. Now, Curry Pizza offers hybrid-crust pizzas with 20 different sauce options and 66 different toppings, along with wings and Indian food. Striving to invent with new recipes, Mr. Singh's additional duties include checking in on his team members, enforcing quality control and cleaning standards, customer service and inventory control.

With four locations of his own, Mr. Singh hopes to franchise his business to have even more locations in the coming years. His goal is to help people who want to work and who have the passion to open a restaurant but are unable due to lack of funds. Curry Pizza was notably featured on the television show "Diner Seven" in 2018 and on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2019. The restaurant has also been lauded as "Best of Utah" in 2019, among the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. and the Top 100 Restaurants in the United States in 2020, recognized in Salt Lake City Weekly News and the recipient of a number of county awards.

Above all of these accolades, Mr. Singh cites the highlights of his career to be coming up with new featured recipes for his restaurant and his skill in customer service. He has always felt that it is important to win people's hearts and make them smile; as such, he wants to ensure that his customers are happy with their experience during and after their time in his restaurant. Furthermore, Mr. Singh is deeply grateful to the people who have helped him reach his present level of success, which includes his parents and grandparents as well as Vickie Hoies, who taught him English.

Mr. Singh intends to ensure that Curry Pizza remains a family-owned business and he hopes to pass it on through further generations. He feels that it is important to keep the business within the family, instead of allowing it to be run by investors. Alongside his dedicated work at his restaurant, Mr. Singh dedicates his attention and resources to volunteering in his local community as well as in his home country of India.

