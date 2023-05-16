Bi-Specific MAbS Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novo Nordisk and Bayer

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bi-Specific MAbS Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global bi-specific mabs market is expected to grow from $3.80 billion in 2021 to $5.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9%. The bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $11.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.7%.

Major players in the bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bistro-Myers Squibb. Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. and Abbott.

The bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of trifunctional antibodies, chemically linked Fabs, and bispecific T cell engagers. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies refer to antibodies that have two binding sites and are designed to bind to two antigens that are either distinct or have two different epitopes. Monoclonal antibodies (MoAbs) do not have the clinical therapeutic effects of BsAbs, which have a wide range of applications for the treatment of different diseases as well as tumour immunotherapy.



The main types of bi-specific are catumaxomab (removal), blinatumomab, duligotumab, and SAR 156597. Catumaxomab is a rat-mouse hybrid monoclonal antibody used to treat malignant ascites, a condition that occurs in people who have metastasizing cancer. The various product types including in vivo, and in vitro are used for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, microbial diseases, and others. The bispecific monoclonal antibodies are used by hospitals, research institutes, and others.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is projected to contribute to the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are developed for the treatment of various cancers, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, and autoimmune disorders. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are considered to be more effective than monoclonal antibodies (moAbs) as these target two or more tumor antigens on cells to disrupt cancer progression.

For instance, in February 2022, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based international public health agency of the United Nations, cancer will be the leading cause of deaths across the globe, causing almost 10 million fatalities in 2020, or almost one in every six deaths. Breast, lung, colon, rectum, and prostate cancers are the most prevalent types of cancer.

Additionally, in October 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic diseases will be among the most prevalent diseases, with 6 out of 10 adults suffering from at least one chronic disease in the USA. Therefore, a rising number of chronic diseases, including cancer, is anticipated to propel the demand for bi-specific MAbs to treat these diseases effectively.



The availability of various alternative treatment methods for cancer is expected to limit the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market. Alternative cancer treatment therapies and methods used for the treatment of cancer including dietary treatments, acupuncture, homeopathy, and herbal remedies are gaining popularity in recent years attributed to side effects of chemotherapeutic anticancer agents.



Companies in the bi-specific MAbS market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company.



The regions covered in the bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.











Executive Summary:





Where is the largest and fastest growing market for bi-specific mabs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The bi-specific mabs market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Scope

Markets Covered



1)By Type: Catumaxomab (Removab); Blinatumomab; Duligotumab; SAR 156597

2)By Product Type: In Vivo; In Vitro

3)By Indication: Cancer; Autoimmune Diseases; Inflammatory Diseases; Infectious Diseases; Microbial Diseases; Other Indications

4)By End Use: Hospitals; Research Institutes; Other End-Users



Companies Mentioned: Johnson & Johnson; Novartis AG; Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Novo Nordisk A/S; Bayer AG



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Delivery format: PDF, Word and Excel Data Dashboard.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Characteristics



3. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Trends And Strategies



4. Bi-Specific MAbS Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Bi-Specific MAbS Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Bi-Specific MAbS Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Bi-Specific MAbS Market



5. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Catumaxomab (Removab)

Blinatumomab

Duligotumab

SAR 156597

6.2. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

In Vivo

In Vitro

6.3. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Microbial Diseases

Other Indications

6.4. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Research Institutes

7. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



8. Asia-Pacific Bi-Specific MAbS Market

8.1. Asia-Pacific Bi-Specific MAbS Market Overview

Region Information, Impact Of COVID-19, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

8.2. Asia-Pacific Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

8.3. Asia-Pacific Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



9. China Bi-Specific MAbS Market

9.1. China Bi-Specific MAbS Market Overview

9.2. China Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F,$ Billion

9.3. China Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F,$ Billion



10. India Bi-Specific MAbS Market

10.1. India Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

10.2. India Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



11. Japan Bi-Specific MAbS Market

11.1. Japan Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

11.2. Japan Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



12. Australia Bi-Specific MAbS Market

12.1. Australia Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

12.2. Australia Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



13. Indonesia Bi-Specific MAbS Market

13.1. Indonesia Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

13.2. Indonesia Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



14. South Korea Bi-Specific MAbS Market

14.1. South Korea Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

14.2. South Korea Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



15. Western Europe Bi-Specific MAbS Market

15.1. Western Europe Bi-Specific MAbS Market Overview

15.2. Western Europe Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

15.3. Western Europe Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



16. UK Bi-Specific MAbS Market

16.1. UK Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

16.2. UK Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



17. Germany Bi-Specific MAbS Market

17.1. Germany Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

17.2. Germany Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



18. France Bi-Specific MAbS Market

18.1. France Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

18.2. France Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



19. Eastern Europe Bi-Specific MAbS Market

19.1. Eastern Europe Bi-Specific MAbS Market Overview

19.2. Eastern Europe Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

19.3. Eastern Europe Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



20. Russia Bi-Specific MAbS Market

20.1. Russia Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

20.2. Russia Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



21. North America Bi-Specific MAbS Market

21.1. North America Bi-Specific MAbS Market Overview

21.2. North America Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

21.3. North America Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



22. USA Bi-Specific MAbS Market

22.1. USA Bi-Specific MAbS Market Overview

22.2. USA Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

22.3. USA Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



23. South America Bi-Specific MAbS Market

23.1. South America Bi-Specific MAbS Market Overview

23.2. South America Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

23.3. South America Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



24. Brazil Bi-Specific MAbS Market

24.1. Brazil Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

24.2. Brazil Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



25. Middle East Bi-Specific MAbS Market

25.1. Middle East Bi-Specific MAbS Market Overview

25.2. Middle East Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

25.3. Middle East Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



26. Africa Bi-Specific MAbS Market

26.1. Africa Bi-Specific MAbS Market Overview

26.2. Africa Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

26.3. Africa Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



27. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

27.1. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Johnson & Johnson

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. Novartis AG

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. Novo Nordisk A/S

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. Bayer AG

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



28. Bi-Specific MAbS Pipeline Analysis



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Bi-Specific MAbS Market



30. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



31. Appendix

31.1. Abbreviations

31.2. Currencies

31.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates

31.4. Research Inquiries

31.5. About the Publisher

31.6. Copyright And Disclaimer





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Bayer AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bistro- Myers Squibb . Mylan N.V.

. Mylan N.V. Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Merck & Co. Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Roche

Sanofi

Genentech

Immunomedics

Chugai Pharmaceutical

EMD Serono

Emergent BioSolutions

Jounce Therapeutics

MarcoGenics

Merus

Neovii Biotech

NovImmune SA

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

Pieris

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals





