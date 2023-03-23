BIÂN BEAUTY, CHICAGO'S MOST ELEVATED MEDSPA, NOW AVAILABLE WITHOUT A BIÂN CLUB MEMBERSHIP

Best In Beauty Services From Industry Leading Experts Now Within Reach

CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIÂN Beauty, the premier medical spa in Chicago, announced today that its state-of-the-art facility and curated menu of medical-grade aesthetic treatments are now available without a BIÂN wellness club membership. The move comes as part of BIÂN Beauty's commitment to providing the highest quality services citywide.

"We are thrilled to offer our luxurious skincare program and elevated menu of medical-grade aesthetic treatments without requiring a BIÂN club membership," said Mar Soraparu, Co-Founder and Chief Wellness Officer at BIÂN. "We understand the importance of taking care of oneself, and we consistently deliver the best possible experience."

A board-certified physician with two decades of experience, Sri Sullivan, M.D., director of BIÂN Beauty, brings confidence to each patient, placing a focus on beauty to enhance physical, emotional, social, and spiritual wellbeing. Under her leadership, patients benefit from an individualized, holistic approach that weaves BIÂN's signature East-meets-West ethos.

The BIÂN Beauty team is comprised of certified nurse practitioners, and aestheticians who specialize in implementing wellness modalities into all services offered, including: BOTOX®, DYSPORT®, dermal fillers, HydraFacial, Luxury Facials which include relaxing massage, customized face masks and extractions, BIÂN's 30 minute cleansing Signature Facial which extracts and hydrates with the use of serums to infuse antioxidants, peptides and HA's, PRP treatments, body toning and sculpting, BBL "broad broad light" therapy, chemical peels, dermaplaning, medical-grade skincare, and more. All services are performed in a gorgeous, serene setting, delivering the ultimate relaxation experience.

"As a medical professional, I am proud to offer our clients the highest quality services and treatments at BIÂN Beauty," said Dr. Sullivan. "We are excited to open our doors to more clients, confidently delivering the best possible results."

With this change, BIÂN Beauty aims to provide all clients with access to world-class services and facilities, regardless of membership status.

ABOUT BIÂN BEAUTY

An elevated Chicago medspa offering access to a curated menu of medical-grade aesthetic treatments and a luxurious skincare program. Offerings inclusive of BOTOX®, DYSPORT®, dermal fillers, PRP treatments, body toning and sculpting, lasers, HydraFacial, Chemical peels, dermaplaning, full product lines, and much more, all within a serene setting.

