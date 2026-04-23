Bibb County School District to Unveil 15 Electric School Buses, Advancing Student Transportation in Macon

In partnership with Highland Electric Fleets and Blue Bird Corporation, the district will deploy buses and charging infrastructure to support daily operations

MACON, Ga., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bibb County School District will introduce 15 electric school buses and support charging infrastructure, marking the district's first step toward fleet electrification. Fifteen Type C electric school buses manufactured by Blue Bird Corporation will be deployed as part of a broader effort to strengthen day-to-day fleet operations. Highland Electric Fleets is supporting the charging infrastructure and managing daily charging to help ensure the fleet is ready for regular routes without requiring additional oversight from district staff.

Bibb County School District Blue Bird Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Highland Electric Fleets)

Blue Bird, headquartered in Macon, has been manufacturing school buses in Georgia for nearly a century and is known for its focus on safety, durability, and reliability. The company is a leader in alternative-powered school transportation, with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric buses in operation across North America. Its electric buses are designed to meet the demands of daily routes while incorporating advanced battery and drivetrain technology.

"Bibb County School District's investment in electric buses demonstrates its commitment to cleaner, safer student transportation," said Albert Burleigh, vice president of bus sales in North America for Blue Bird. "These buses not only enhance the health of students and the community but also provide exceptional performance and long-term cost savings."

The buses are expected to provide a more comfortable ride for students, with electric models up to four times quieter than diesel, helping create a calmer environment on the way to and from school. They also reduce exposure to diesel exhaust, improving air quality inside the bus. With fewer moving parts than traditional vehicles, electric buses can help lower maintenance costs over time while offering more predictable day-to-day operations.

"Having these chargers on our property will create an ease of access for our drivers to make sure these buses remain fully available for our students and our schools," said Anthony Jackson, Executive Director of Transportation, Bibb County School District. "This provides the only available option for refueling without the fumes and mess of other alternatives."

"At Highland, our mission is to make the health and operational benefits of electric school buses more accessible and affordable for every community," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets. "Replacing just five diesel buses with electric ones can reduce the risk of pediatric asthma for approximately 1,500 students. Students riding electric buses are also exposed to cleaner air, which has been linked to improved attendance and better focus in the classroom."

Bibb County School District will host a ribbon-cutting event on April 23 at 11:00 a.m. at the district's bus depot, located at 4580 Cavalier Drive in Macon. Following the event, district officials and project partners will be available for media interviews and attendees will be invited to take a ride on one of the electric school buses.

About Bibb County School District

The Bibb County School District maximizes student achievement and social-emotional well-being by building a sense of community in safe, equitable learning environments. Students are empowered to learn, lead, innovate, and serve as productive and caring citizens within their chosen paths of success.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses sold. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts

Chris Orlando

Highland Electric Fleets

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets