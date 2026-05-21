bibigo™ to Bring the Ultimate Korean Culinary Experience to the CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026

Through immersive brand activations including exclusive star-chef collaborations, bibigo™ is set to elevate the tournament experience by delivering an unforgettable taste of Korean cuisine to golf fans in Texas.

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Foods has announced that bibigo™, its No. 1 Korean food brand in the U.S., is delivering a vibrant and delicious array of Korean culinary experiences at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026, a PGA Tour tournament. Taking place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas from May 20-24, the brand is operating under the campaign theme "Unlock Korean Flavor, Unpack bibigo." Throughout the tournament, bibigo has prepared a dynamic lineup of activations, including an interactive brand booth, curated concessions, and engaging on-site events for visitors.

bibigo Concession Stands at Holes 7 (left) and 17

At the heart of the experience is the bibigo Zone, located inside CJ Group's cultural hub, House of CJ, and creatively inspired by an oversized pantry. Here, visitors can explore the full lineup of bibigo products and take Instagrammable selfies alongside a giant replica of a bibigo Mandu product. The booth also offers high-energy engagements; visitors who follow bibigo on social media can taste authentic bibigo Ramyun at the Ramyun Bar, participate in the "Say It Korean" TikTok Challenge, and enter a lucky draw to win a variety of exclusive brand giveaways.

Beyond the interactive booth, bibigo is elevating course dining with customized concessions at Holes 7 and 17, offering fans a fresh Korean food experience through exclusive menus created in collaboration with renowned chefs using bibigo products.

Inspired by the lively atmosphere of Seoul's iconic Hangang Park, the Hole 7 concession is designed as a casual dining where fans can enjoy incredible flavors while watching the tournament action unfold. This location also features special appearances by culinary stars who will demonstrate their collaborative dishes on-site. Chef Yong-wook Yoo, known for his appearance on the second season of Culinary Class Wars, visits on May 21 and 22. He will be followed by Chef Junghyun Park of the two-Michelin-starred New York restaurant Atomix on May 23, and Iron Chef winner Chef Beau MacMillan on May 24.

Meanwhile, the Hole 17 concession on the back nine operates as a convenient bibigo grab-and-go station. Here, visitors can easily purchase signature Korean food creations by Chef Beau and Chef Yoo. To give fans a true taste of Korea's signature bold heat, each chef's menu is offered in both original and spicy flavor options. Both concession locations feature exciting events where fans can get bibigo giveaways.

The exclusive menu items available at the Hole 7 and 17 bibigo concessions include:

Kimchi Nachos (Holes 7 & 17)

Tex-Mex Style Crunchy Mandu (Hole 7)

Korean-Style Crunchy Glazed Chicken (Holes 7 & 17)

Kimchi Cheese Rice Balls (Holes 7 & 17)

Chef Yoo's Kimchi Pork Tacos (Hole 7 on May 21-22 )

) Chef Yoo's Gochujang Pork Taco (Hole 17)

Chef Park's Korean-Style Chicken with Rice (Hole 7 on May 23 )

) Chef Beau's Red Dragon Sauce Mandu (Holes 7 on May 24 & 17)

Adding an exclusive touch to this year's tournament, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson serves as the special debut stage for "jari," a premier traditional Korean liquor brand introduced by CJ Foods. Ahead of its official U.S. launch in the second half of the year, golf fans get to have the rare opportunity to be among the very first to experience these unique beverages, perfectly paired to complement the bold flavors of the bibigo menu. Available at the House of CJ's jari booth and both bibigo concession stands, the exclusive cocktail menu features the Black Seoul, Pear Penicillin, Rice Soju Spritz, and Rice Soju Rickey – all expertly crafted with authentic traditional Korean liquors such as Moonbaesool and Gamuchi Soju.

"We are thrilled to bring the vibrant, bold flavors of authentic Korean cuisine to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once again," said CJ Foods Global CMO Jin Kim. "By combining interactive fan experiences, world-class chef collaborations, and the exciting debut of our new traditional liquor brand, we aim to offer golf fans an unparalleled culinary journey that truly unlocks the essence of K-Food."

About bibigo

Founded in 2010, bibigo Korean-style foods are part of a global brand created by CJ Foods, which is Korea's No. 1 food company. In the U.S., bibigo products are distributed by CJ Schwan's, a U.S.-based affiliate of CJ Foods. With more than 70 years of experience, CJ has proudly been delivering flavor to dinner tables since 1953. The bibigo brand line-up includes a full assortment of snacks, appetizers and meal items. bibigo products are sold across around 80 countries globally.

For more information, visit bibigoUSA.com

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods, a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from foodstuffs and frozen/chilled foods to appetizers. As the largest food company in Korea for decades, CJ Foods is now leading the global food industry with its renowned Korean food brand "bibigo." The company operates in multiple regions worldwide including South Korea, the U.S. (as CJ Schwan's), Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en/aboutus/business/food

SOURCE CJ Foods