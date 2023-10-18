Bible Seminar Reveals the Three Mysteries of Revelation

News provided by

Shincheonji Church of Jesus

18 Oct, 2023, 10:50 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of Testimony, led by Chairman Lee Man-hee, held a Bible seminar at 4pm on October 15th at Hotel Inter-Burgo in Daegu, South Korea. This seminar — the third this month after seminars hosted in Seoul and Daejeon — boasted an attendance of 2,000 people, including 100 pastors.

The seminar was centered around the topic of the three mysteries of Revelation. Chairman Lee seamlessly lectured, shedding light on the entire book of Revelation.

Continue Reading
Shincheonji Church of Jesus hosts October 15th seminar in Daegu, South Korea.
Shincheonji Church of Jesus hosts October 15th seminar in Daegu, South Korea.

"I hope this can be a time where you open your hearts, ponder, and become one with this word," encouraged Chairman Lee. "Let us make this a time where we can think about what promise God made through this word."

"I do not aim to put myself up on a pedestal, but to tell you what I have directly seen and heard," emphasized Chairman Lee, who highlighted that what all believers want is the fulfillment of God's word.

The overwhelming majority of the audience listened intently to the lecture that carried on for over an hour and created a lively atmosphere with applause and shouts of "Amen" in between Chairman Lee's words.

"Preaching about Revelation is a difficult task for me as a pastor as well, but Chairman Lee does it completely and confidently," admitted Pastor Park, who has been a pastor for over 40 years.

"It is unfortunate that many pastors are not open and there is not a culture of sharing the word amongst ourselves," Pastor Park continued. "I hope for a space where all denominations can come together and discuss the word."

Pastor Kim, with more than 30 years of pastoring under his belt, said, "I was initially closed off when I was asked to listen to the word from Shincheonji Church of Jesus, but after listening, I realized that this church teaches based on the word and is diligently adhering to it."

The previous seminars in Seoul on October 7th and Daejeon on October 11th, under the topic, "The Reality of the Entire Book of Revelation," each had 1,600 and 2,000 attendees, respectively.

Bible seminars were also held in 12 different locations in South Korea in July 2023, recording a total attendance of 6,800 people, including 830 pastors.

The current series of seminars is set to finish off with, "The Physical Reality of the Promised Pastor of the Second Coming" in Busan on October 18th and "The 144,000 and Great Multitude in White Who Will Receive Salvation" in Gwangju, South Korea on October 21st.

For more information about Shincheonji Church of Jesus, please email us at [email protected].

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus

Also from this source

Conferência de Imprensa de Shincheonji Igreja de Jesus atrai a atenção de pastores e jornalistas

Conferência de Imprensa de Shincheonji Igreja de Jesus atrai a atenção de pastores e jornalistas

Em 18 de agosto, o Presidente Lee Man-hee de Shincheonji Igreja de Jesus realizou uma conferência de imprensa no Centro de Treinamento da Paz...
Shincheonji Church of Jesus Press Conference Garners the Attention of Pastors and Journalists

Shincheonji Church of Jesus Press Conference Garners the Attention of Pastors and Journalists

On August 18th, Chairman Lee Man-hee of Shincheonji Church of Jesus held a press conference at the Shincheonji Peace Training Center in Cheongpyeong, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Religion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.