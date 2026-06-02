BibliU Raises over $55 Million in New Funding to Accelerate Expansion Across Higher Education

Growth capital backed by BlackRock and existing investor Stonehage Fleming as company surpasses 100 institutional partners across 30 states

GREENVILLE, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BibliU, the integrated academic and campus store solutions provider, today announced $55 million in new funding from BlackRock, existing investor Stonehage Fleming, and other parties.

The announcement comes as BibliU surpasses $100 million in annual revenue, driven by compound annual growth in excess of 100% over the past two years and a rapidly expanding base of institutional partnerships across the United States.

SERVING MORE STUDENTS, IN MORE STATES, EVERY SEMESTER

BibliU partners with colleges and universities as a fully integrated campus retail and course materials provider, combining managed campus store operations with its proprietary digital learning platform. Unlike traditional providers that rely on multiple third parties, BibliU delivers a single accountable partnership across retail, eCommerce, course material delivery, and publisher relationships. Institutions benefit from greater operational alignment, transparency, and flexibility, while students gain more affordable Day 1 access to required materials alongside a modern retail experience designed to strengthen engagement and campus connection.

With more than 100 institutional partners across 30 states, BibliU continues to expand its presence across higher education through long-term campus partnerships and statewide system relationships. Recent additions include the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, serving 16 colleges and representing BibliU's first statewide system partnership and entry into Kentucky, as well as the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The company has also continued to build significant momentum in North Carolina, where 13 community colleges have transitioned to BibliU. Each new partnership reflects a shared commitment to improve retail experiences and support student success through more effective campus solutions.

This capital enables BibliU to continue meeting that demand: investing in inventory, platform development, and the operational capacity to serve new and existing partners at the highest level.

"Several years ago, we made the deliberate decision to expand beyond digital course material delivery and build a truly vertically integrated model — one that combines our technology platforms with full-service campus retail operations," said Dave Sherwood, CEO of BibliU. "The acquisition of Texas Book Company was the catalyst for that vision and enabled us to build something no other provider in this market offers at our scale. We now have the best team in the industry, are winning new institutional partners across new states every semester, and are doing it with a clear focus on profitable growth. The support from BlackRock and Stonehage Fleming reflects confidence in both our strategy and trajectory. We are excited about what comes next for our partners and their students."

CONTINUED INVESTOR CONFIDENCE

BlackRock has been a financing partner to BibliU since the Texas Book Company acquisition, the transaction that launched BibliU Campus and established BibliU's hybrid digital-and-retail model in the US. Their continued support reflects multi-year confidence in BibliU's execution and long-term vision.

Stonehage Fleming, the multi-family office and long-standing BibliU investor, has made a further commitment through a convertible investment, reflecting continued conviction in BibliU's model and management team.

"We first invested in BibliU because we believed in the team and the scale of the opportunity in higher education. Everything that has followed — the launch and expansion into the US market, the Texas Book Company acquisition, the growth to over 100 institutional partners, surpassing $100 million in revenue — has reinforced that conviction. BibliU is not just growing, they are doing it in a way that genuinely improves outcomes for students and institutions alike."

— Richard Hill, Head of Private Markets at Stonehage Fleming

About BibliU

BibliU is the only vertically integrated campus store and course materials partner combining proprietary digital technology, innovative access programs, flexible billing models, and end-to-end retail operations. Serving more than 170 colleges and universities globally, BibliU enables institutions to deliver affordable, accessible course materials on Day 1 while simplifying operations, increasing transparency, and advancing student success. Learn more at bibliu.com.

SOURCE BibliU