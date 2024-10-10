BIC America Highlights Acoustech Subwoofers for Unmatched Bass Performance

SWA8, SWA120, and SWA122 Continue to Deliver Deep, Powerful Sound for Home Audio Enthusiasts

IRWINDALE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC America is shining a spotlight on its Acoustech subwoofer line, featuring the SWA8, SWA120, and SWA122. These powerhouse subwoofers have garnered attention since their release for bringing deep, immersive bass to home audio setups, giving audiophiles and home theater lovers unparalleled sound performance.

The Acoustech SWA8 stands out for its impressive power and precision in a compact form. With an 8-inch injection-molded long-throw woofer and a 150-watt dynamic peak output, this subwoofer is the go-to choice for smaller spaces where tight, punchy bass is essential. Perfect for music and movie lovers alike, the SWA8 can be purchased from Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-SWA8-8-Powered-Subwoofer/dp/B0CP78DV7S/.

For medium to large rooms, the Acoustech SWA120 offers a larger 12-inch woofer, providing a deeper bass response. Equipped with a powerful 500-watt peak amplifier, the SWA120 is ideal for high-fidelity music and home theater setups, balancing raw power with precision. Available at https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-SWA120-12-Powered-Subwoofer/dp/B0CRGQSBML/.

At the top of the lineup is the Acoustech SWA122, designed for those who want an immersive, cinematic audio experience. With its massive 12-inch woofer and a 1,400-watt peak amplifier, the SWA122 delivers bass that can fill the room—perfect for those looking for the ultimate sound experience. It can be purchased from https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-SWA122-12-Powered-Subwoofer/dp/B0CRGPQTXY/.

All three models include adjustable crossover, phase control, and volume settings, allowing users to fine-tune their listening experience to suit their space and preferences. Whether it's the punch of the SWA8 or the earth-shaking power of the SWA122, these subwoofers continue to stand out as top-tier solutions for bass lovers.

Availability

The BIC Acoustech SWA8, SWA120, and SWA122 subwoofers are now available through select retailers.

For more information, visit www.bicamerica.com.

About BIC America

BIC America has been a trusted name in audio equipment for over 50 years, delivering high-quality sound systems designed to enhance the listening experience for both home theater and music lovers.

