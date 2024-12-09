BIC America Spotlights Acoustech Architectural In-Ceiling Speaker Series

News provided byBIC America
Dec 09, 2024, 15:10 ET
IRWINDALE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC America continues to showcase its legacy of delivering exceptional sound solutions with the Acoustech Architectural Series, featuring five expertly engineered in-ceiling speaker models: AU510, AU610, AU620, AU810, and AU820. These speakers demonstrate the company's commitment to providing superior audio performance across various applications for both residential and commercial installations.Acoustech Architectural Series: Delivering Excellence Across Every Model
- AU510
The AU510 is a compact 5.25-inch in-ceiling speaker engineered for smaller spaces. Its sophisticated design ensures clear and dynamic audio, making it an ideal choice for bedrooms and home offices. Available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-AU510-2-Way-Ceiling-Speaker/dp/B0CRGHZCXX.
- AU610
Balancing performance and versatility, the AU610 features a 6.5-inch two-way design. It offers robust midrange and crisp high frequencies, perfectly suited for home theaters and living rooms. Purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-AU610-2-Way-Ceiling-Speaker/dp/B0CRGNMRVV/
- AU620
The AU620 elevates audio reproduction with its advanced 6.5-inch three-way design. Delivering detailed midrange, rich bass, and crystal-clear highs, this model is perfect for discerning homeowners seeking precision in their home audio systems. Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-6-5-inch-Three-Way-Ceiling/dp/B0CZKHGPWR/
- AU810
With an 8-inch two-way configuration, the AU810 delivers powerful, expansive sound for larger living spaces. Ideal for open-concept homes and entertainment areas, it maintains exceptional clarity even at higher volume levels. Find it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-AU810-Two-Way-Ceiling/dp/B0CZKS81CQ/
- AU820
The AU820 represents the pinnacle of the Acoustech series. Its 8-inch three-way design offers unparalleled performance, handling audio frequencies with remarkable precision and depth. Designed for homeowners who demand the highest quality home audio experience. Explore on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-Three-Way-Ceiling-Speaker/dp/B0CZL3JQJR/
Acoustech Architectural Series: Unmatched Quality and Design
Each speaker in the Acoustech Architectural Series is crafted with durability and performance in mind. Featuring innovative pivoting tweeters and precision-engineered drivers, these speakers provide tailored sound while maintaining a discreet, seamless ceiling integration.
Key Differentiators:
- Precision-engineered drivers for optimal sound reproduction
- Pivoting tweeters for customizable sound direction
- Sleek, minimalist design that blends into any home ceiling
- Versatile performance across different home environments
About BIC America
With over 50 years of audio expertise, BIC America continues to be a trusted name in sound technology. The company remains dedicated to creating high-quality audio systems that enhance listening experiences for home theater enthusiasts and music lovers.
Contact: Eric Huang, [email protected]
SOURCE BIC America
