BIC America Spotlights Acoustech Architectural In-Ceiling Speaker Series

AU510

The AU510 is a compact 5.25-inch in-ceiling speaker engineered for smaller spaces. Its sophisticated design ensures clear and dynamic audio, making it an ideal choice for bedrooms and home offices. Available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-AU510-2-Way-Ceiling-Speaker/dp/B0CRGHZCXX. AU610

Balancing performance and versatility, the AU610 features a 6.5-inch two-way design. It offers robust midrange and crisp high frequencies, perfectly suited for home theaters and living rooms. Purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-AU610-2-Way-Ceiling-Speaker/dp/B0CRGNMRVV/ AU620

The AU620 elevates audio reproduction with its advanced 6.5-inch three-way design. Delivering detailed midrange, rich bass, and crystal-clear highs, this model is perfect for discerning homeowners seeking precision in their home audio systems. Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-6-5-inch-Three-Way-Ceiling/dp/B0CZKHGPWR/ AU810

With an 8-inch two-way configuration, the AU810 delivers powerful, expansive sound for larger living spaces. Ideal for open-concept homes and entertainment areas, it maintains exceptional clarity even at higher volume levels. Find it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-AU810-Two-Way-Ceiling/dp/B0CZKS81CQ/ AU820

The AU820 represents the pinnacle of the Acoustech series. Its 8-inch three-way design offers unparalleled performance, handling audio frequencies with remarkable precision and depth. Designed for homeowners who demand the highest quality home audio experience. Explore on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Acoustech-America-Three-Way-Ceiling-Speaker/dp/B0CZL3JQJR/

Acoustech Architectural Series: Unmatched Quality and Design

Each speaker in the Acoustech Architectural Series is crafted with durability and performance in mind. Featuring innovative pivoting tweeters and precision-engineered drivers, these speakers provide tailored sound while maintaining a discreet, seamless ceiling integration.

Key Differentiators:

Precision-engineered drivers for optimal sound reproduction

Pivoting tweeters for customizable sound direction

Sleek, minimalist design that blends into any home ceiling

Versatile performance across different home environments

About BIC America

With over 50 years of audio expertise, BIC America continues to be a trusted name in sound technology. The company remains dedicated to creating high-quality audio systems that enhance listening experiences for home theater enthusiasts and music lovers.

Contact: Eric Huang, [email protected]

SOURCE BIC America