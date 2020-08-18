BIC® Introduces New EZ Reach™ Lighter For All Lighting Occasions

The EZ Reach lighter features a 1.45-inch extended wand that helps keep fingers further from the flame. Its body is the size of a pocket lighter, so it fits comfortably in users' hands, bags and pockets, making it perfect for lighting candles, grilling and everything in between. The new design directly meets consumers' requests for a lighter that lights at any angle.

"As the lighter category leader, BIC continues to innovate with our new BIC EZ Reach Lighter, the ultimate lighter for all lighting occasions," said Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. "Consumers give this lighter rave reviews for all lighting occasions, including hard-to-reach places like candle jars and grills while keeping their fingers away from the flame. We are excited to launch this into the market and believe it will quickly become a must-have item in every home!"

BIC applied its same commitment to safety and quality in designing the BIC EZ Reach Lighter that it uses for all of its lighters. Each BIC lighter produced worldwide undergoes more than 50 quality and safety checks during the manufacturing process to ensure it meets or exceeds all safety standards to keep consumers safe.

The new EZ Reach lighters will come in four different designs: classic BIC colors, home décor, Bohemian, which is exclusively sold at Walmart, and a line of officially licensed Bob Marley lighters. The lighters are available at Walmart locations nationwide and will be available at Sam's Club and additional retail locations through the Fall. The lighters have an MSRP of $2.99 for the 1-pack Classic, $3.49 for the 1-pack Home Décor and $4.00 for the Bob Marley lighters. A 6-pack of assorted classic colors and a 3-pack of Home Décor designs are available now on Walmart.com.

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

