BIC Joins more than 1,500 CEOs Pledging to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

"Joining CEO Action is in line with the great pride we take in honoring the diversity of the communities we serve and fostering a culture of belonging that encourages our team members to be curious about, understand and welcome different cultures, religions, and ethnicities," said Bich. "As a global brand, it is our responsibility to make a positive impact on the world beyond the products we offer. Change starts at a local level, and we must all work together to create a world that is welcoming and supportive of everyone, where deep-rooted inequities are challenged, and everyone is seen, supported and treated fairly."

Led by PwC and a steering committee of cross-industry CEOs, the CEO Action pledge outlines specific actions CEOs will take to cultivate a trusting environment where all ideas are welcomed, with the goal of addressing racial and ethnic tensions and promoting diversity at the core of workplace culture. The values outlined in the commitment align with BIC's ongoing efforts to promote a culture where people of all backgrounds can thrive and will add an additional level of accountability. Most recently BIC launched its new Allyship Program that connects team members throughout the organization to celebrate diversity, foster inclusion and showcase the beauty of the many cultures, religions, languages, colors, ages, backgrounds and experiences that make up BIC.

Joining more than 1,500 other CEOs and Presidents who have taken the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion™ pledge, Bich is committing to the following actions:

Having complex, and sometimes difficult conversations about diversity and inclusion to make its workplaces a more trusting environment

Implementing and expanding unconscious bias training

Sharing best, as well as unsuccessful, practices

Creating and sharing strategic D&I plans with the board of directors on a continuous basis.

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit http://www.bicworld.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

ABOUT CEO ACTION FOR DIVERSITY & INCLUSION™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,500 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Facebook: CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and Twitter: @CEOAction

Contact for BIC

[email protected]

Contact for CEO ACTION FOR DIVERSITY & INCLUSION™

Idalia Hill

[email protected]

SOURCE BIC Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bicworld.com

