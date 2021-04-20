BIC Partners With Actress Sydney Sweeney and Encourages Shoppers to Go For the Win-Win

SHELTON, Conn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, is bringing joy to consumers this year through its newly launched Win-Win campaign, which highlights the brand's premium yet affordable line of BIC razors. Shoppers can go for the "Win-Win" in smoothness and savings, receiving a $5 rebate on participating BIC razors online or in-store purchase of $5 or more and an automatic entry into a sweepstakes for the chance to win a $500 gift card. Each month, select products tied to specific themes will be featured in campaign creative.

This month, as Earth Day quickly approaches, BIC is highlighting its Hybrid Comfort, Hybrid Flex, and Click Soleil razors, which have been updated as part BIC's goal to transform how it uses plastic. The BIC® Hybrid Comfort 3 and BIC® Hybrid® Flex3 TITANIUMTM now come with a handle made of 90% recycled plastic, and the Click 3 Soleil® and Click 4 Soleil® handles are made of 30% recycled plastic. Each of these products, in addition to the Hybrid® Flex4 TitaniumTM and Hybrid® Flex5 TitaniumTM and the Click 5 Soleil®, are now sold in recyclable packaging. BIC is transitioning the rest of its shaver line this year as part of its overall efforts to transform its use of plastic.

"We are laser-focused on being the best brand for our consumers, who after a very challenging year, are seeking a fantastic shave at a great price," said Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. "BIC's full line of razors offer the perfect combination of quality and value, but we also know consumers are increasingly looking for options that are recyclable or use recycled materials, and that is what we are offering: BIC razors made with recycled plastic and in recyclable packaging. No matter which BIC razor you choose, it truly is a win-win!"

In support of the Win-Win campaign, BIC has also announced a partnership with actress Sydney Sweeney. Sydney's range, from TV to film to starting her own production company, mirrors the depth of BIC's grooming portfolio – beginning at only a few dollars, spanning male to female to unisex, for every body and every budget.

The Euphoria star's business acumen and appreciation for discovering a great value started early. At the age of 12 she presented her parents with a five-year business plan to convince them to move to Los Angeles so she could pursue her dream of becoming an actor. When the move was complete, Sweeney had to deliver against the plan and make the appropriate sacrifices to stay on track until getting her big break. That experience taught her to seek out the most value in everyday purchases, and together with BIC she is encouraging consumers to go for the win-win by experiencing BIC's expansive collection of razors while taking advantage of the spring promotion.

"From a very young age the importance of stretching a budget and being financially responsible was ingrained in me. I was determined to move from a smaller town, Spokane, to Los Angeles to follow my dreams. Dreams in a city that cost 10x the amount than back home," said Sweeney. "I relate to this campaign with BIC because I understand and appreciate the dollar and an incredible value. With BIC razors, you get the best shave at an incredible price."

*No Purchase Necessary for sweepstakes. 50 U.S./D.C., 18+/age of maj. Ends 4/30 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Buy participating BIC Razor, Get $5 back. Rebate Ends: 4/30/21 & rebate offered received by 5/4.Terms/Rules/Prize: https://us.bic.com/en_us/winwin

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a registered trademark worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

