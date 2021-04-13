BIC USA Inc. Launches Its First Full Range Eco-Friendly Stationery Line Made Of At Least 50% Recycled Plastic

SHELTON, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, is introducing BIC ReVolution, the brand's first full range of eco-friendly stationery items. The range encompasses everyday writing essentials, such as high-quality, long-lasting ball pens, mechanical pencils, permanent markers and correction tape, thoughtfully designed to help consumers seamlessly incorporate more products that are recyclable or use recycled materials into their day-to-day routines.

As a testament to BIC's sustainability commitment, each BIC ReVolution product is made up of at least 50 percent recycled plastic. For example, the BIC ReVolution Ocean Retractable Ball Pens are comprised of 73 percent recycled ocean-bound plastic. Ocean-bound plastic is plastic material collected within 50 km of a shore or a waterway that leads to the ocean, preventing it from entering the ocean. The paperboard used in the packaging for all products in the BIC ReVolution line is made of 100 percent recycled content and is entirely recyclable.

"We know today's consumers are craving more options for recycled or recyclable products they can use every day," said Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. "This Earth Day, we're proud to launch the BIC ReVolution line of stationery products, continuing BIC's deeply rooted commitment to supporting the circular economy and transforming how we use plastic to better help serve the next generation."

The full BIC ReVolution range, exclusively available at Target stores and Target.com, includes:

BIC ReVolution Clic Stic Retractable Ball Pens –Equipped with round, comfortable barrels and made of 62 percent recycled plastic.

–Equipped with round, comfortable barrels and made of 62 percent recycled plastic. BIC ReVolution Correction Tape – Strong, tear-resistant tape, made of 56 percent recycled plastic and with the bandwidth to correct up to 19.8 feet of mistakes.

– Strong, tear-resistant tape, made of 56 percent recycled plastic and with the bandwidth to correct up to 19.8 feet of mistakes. BIC ReVolution Ocean Retractable Ball Pens – Made of 73 percent recycled, ocean-bound plastic material, collected within 50 km of a shore or a waterway that leads to the ocean, preventing it from entering the ocean.

– Made of 73 percent recycled, ocean-bound plastic material, collected within 50 km of a shore or a waterway that leads to the ocean, preventing it from entering the ocean. BIC ReVolution Mechanical Pencils – Equipped with 3-90mm break-resistant leads, and made of 65 percent recycled plastic.

– Equipped with 3-90mm break-resistant leads, and made of 65 percent recycled plastic. BIC ReVolution Permanent Markers – Made of 51 percent recycled plastic (except for the ink system) and featuring bold colors in fine precision bullet tips.

– Made of 51 percent recycled plastic (except for the ink system) and featuring bold colors in fine precision bullet tips. BIC ReVolution Round Stic Ball Pens – Long-lasting ball pens, made of 74 percent recycled plastic.

This launch comes as BIC is evolving its global operations and products to better meet the needs of the environment and the growing number of consumers searching for more sustainably made products. BIC has set several ambitious sustainable development goals for itself as part of its "Writing the FutureTogether™" program, including but not limited to transforming its use of plastic in products and packaging. In addition, BIC's partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle® offers consumers a free and easy way to recycle their fully-used stationery products. For every shipment of used stationery products collected and sent to TerraCycle through the BIC Stationery Recycling Program, collectors earn points that can be donated to a school or charitable organization of their choice.

To learn more about BIC's commitment to sustainability and explore the full breadth of stationery offerings, please visit https://us.bic.com/en_us.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

