BICSI Is Accepting Speaker Applications for Expanded 2020 Winter Conference Program

TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the global leader in ICT education, certification and standards, is now accepting speaker applications for the industry-leading 2020 BICSI Winter Conference to be held 9-13 February 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

Experts in ICT infrastructure planning and design, cabling installation, data center design and operations, telecommunications project management, outside plant design or any technology that is a game changer in leveraging ICT infrastructure are encouraged to submit a completed application form and an original proposal by Saturday, 5 October 2019.

Having received the highest number of technical paper submissions of any BICSI conference to date for our upcoming Fall Conference 2019, the Winter Conference program will be expanded to include nine additional technical sessions allowing for more speaking opportunities.

In order to deliver sessions that matter most to our members, credential holders and the ICT industry, the BICSI Education Advancement Committee (EAC) oversees two subcommittees whose work assists with this mission:

Presentation Selection Subcommittee provides peer-review of the conference session submissions. The Future Education Needs and Trends (FENT) Subcommittee identifies new and emerging ICT technology areas of focus.

In addition, conference content tracks are based on FENT survey results and cover a broad range of ICT topics:

New & Emerging Technologies such as 5G

Intelligent Buildings / Smart Cities / Internet of Things (IoT)

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Data Center Design, Maintenance and Operations

Audiovisual

Wireless and Distributed Antennae Systems

Optical Fiber & Passive Optical Networks (PON)

ICT Professional Development

Click here for more information and how to apply. All completed submissions are due by Saturday, 5 October 2019.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community and currently serves more than 26,000 memberships and credentials. BICSI is the preeminent global resource for ICT credentials, standards, knowledge transfer and career development.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

