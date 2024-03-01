Breaking Boundaries: BICSI and EMerge Alliance Collaborate to Shape the Future of ICT

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the global association leading the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, has formalized its collaborative relationship with EMerge Alliance, an association that creates new vanguard standards and promotes the greater use of direct current (DC) and hybrid alternating current/DC power infrastructure in buildings, neighborhoods, and communities.

BICSI and EMerge Alliance have agreed to collaborate on fostering the growth and advancement of the ICT industry at the intersection of data and energy transmission.

"I am thrilled to announce our collaboration with EMerge Alliance, marking a pivotal moment in advancing the ICT profession," said John H. Daniels, BICSI's CEO. "This signifies our shared commitment to drive innovation where data and energy transmission converge. Together, we will set standards and elevate technological advancements that empower ICT professionals worldwide to lead the charge toward a more connected and sustainable future."

The goals of this collaboration and information-sharing include education and standards development for ICT professionals. Specifically, the organizations will jointly explore standards development for microgrid, fault-managed power, and limited energy applications, as well as delivering education through participation in their respective conferences, events, and meetings.

"While EMerge concentrates on standards for the use of DC power in buildings, and BICSI specializes in ICT infrastructure, both organizations focus on standards and best practices within the realm of building infrastructure, particularly concerning technology integration and efficiency," said EMerge Chairman Brian Patterson. "Direct collaboration between our organizations will leverage our respective expertise to develop harmonized and comprehensive standards and guidelines for integrated building infrastructure that encompasses both power and ICT systems in more holistic and interoperable ways."

The collaboration of these two member organizations propels the advancement of ICT professionals' expertise driving the adoption of best practices, catalyzing technological innovation, and fostering the continuous growth of the global ICT community into the future.

About BICSI:

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession serving 26,000 professionals spanning nearly 100 countries.

About EMerge Alliance:

EMerge Alliance is an open-industry, nonprofit association established to promote the adoption of safe, pure DC and hybrid AC/DC microgrid systems that involve on-site power generation, integration, and distribution. Its mission is to develop vanguard standards for the industry, catalyze market development, and educate the industry about the various types of microgrids.

