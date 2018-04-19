BICSI MEA Conference & Exhibition 2018 Highlights Latest Trends in Powering Digital Transformation in Smart Cities and Smart Buildings

Over 400 delegates representing 45 nationalities and 34 countries attended the 2018 MEA Conference that provided unprecedented insights into technologies and standards driving the evolution of smart cities, smart buildings and smart infrastructures.

Jeff Beavers, RCDD, OSP, CFHP, BICSI President, said: "We are extremely pleased to choose Dubai as the continuing venue for this conference. As a global hub for BICSI, Dubai is growing rapidly in its design and deployment of advanced smart technologies, which can be seen in plans for such internationally recognized projects as Silicon Park. Intelligent buildings and cities require standards and best practices and a highly-qualified workforce and that is a great match for BICSI standards, education and credentials."

BICSI Keynote Limor Schafman, Director, Smart Buildings Program, Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) stated: "Smart Buildings play a critical role in the deployment of these next generation networks and can accelerate the development of smart municipalities, particularly highly sophisticated buildings which are microcosms of smart communities." TIA is the leading association representing the manufacturers and suppliers of high-tech communications networks. Schafman's keynote address was hosted by BICSI MEA diamond sponsor, TAMDEED Projects, a subsidiary of the multinational telecommunications services provider Etisalat.

"To advance the vision of what is possible, TIA's Smart Buildings Program is defining fully integrated buildings to ensure proper interoperation and future proofing of communications. The program is developing guidelines, specification and standards as needed to facilitate the ecosystem. It is already anticipated that the Smart Buildings marketplace will see significant growth from an estimated $7.24B in 2017 to an anticipated $32B in 2022. By building a common framework and language, TIA hopes to contribute to the foundation of that market growth," said Schafman.

Steve Surfaro, Chairman, Public Safety Group - Security Industry Association, speaking at a workshop titled, 'Envisioning Smart/ Safe Cities' Future: 2020 and Beyond', said: "Information and communication are key to the intelligent city of tomorrow and BICSI members will learn and execute smart city projects with data exchange as ultimate goal. What are the top smart city goals? Although global priorities vary, one of the main areas of study are transportation improvements for the citizen experience. Attendees witnessed how natural languages processing like Alexa Skills are working within a smart city. Critical infrastructure, mobility and public safety all are riding on the smart city/smart buildings transport toward a more global, intelligent, connected tomorrow."

On the concluding day at the conference, Ali AlSuwaidi, Vice President, Middle East Facilities Management Association (MEFMA), addressing the topic of 'Smart Facilities Management for Smart Cities' said: "It is very critical for the overall smart city concept to include Facility Management best practice during its implementation. This will help the city managers to invest wisely, while ensuring the residents comfort and safety, putting forward long-term city-wide facility management and infrastructure sustainable plans."

BICSI provides conferences and exhibitions around the world, leading the ICT global community with ground-breaking information about the latest topics in the industry and providing an excellent product and service exhibition for all ICT professionals.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community. ICT covers the spectrum of voice, data, electronic safety & security, project management and audio & video technologies. It encompasses the design, integration and installation of pathways, spaces, optical fiber- and copper-based distribution systems, wireless-based systems and infrastructure that supports the transportation of information and associated signaling between and among communications and information gathering devices.

BICSI provides information, education and knowledge assessment for individuals and companies in the ICT industry. We serve more than 23,000 ICT professionals, including designers, installers and technicians. These individuals provide the fundamental infrastructure for telecommunications, audio/video, life safety and automation systems. Through courses, conferences, publications and professional registration programs, BICSI staff and volunteers assist ICT professionals in delivering critical products and services and offers opportunities for continual improvement and enhanced professional stature.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bicsi-mea-conference--exhibition-2018-highlights-latest-trends-in-powering-digital-transformation-in-smart-cities-and-smart-buildings-300633134.html

SOURCE BICSI

Related Links

http://www.bicsi.org

