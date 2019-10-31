BICSI Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Facility Guidelines Institute

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Facility Guidelines Institute (FGI). FGI develops the guidelines for planning, design and construction of hospitals, outpatient facilities and residential health, care and support facilities.

The purpose of the MOU is to promote mutual collaboration to advance healthcare facility guidelines and standards in the United States. The MOU demonstrates BICSI's commitment to furthering the goals of and expanding within the healthcare industry through collaboration and the sharing of substantial expertise. Healthcare is a large and growing industry segment of work for BICSI members and credential holders.

Through the MOU BICSI offers support and subject matter expertise on the future of ICT in healthcare including collaboration on a white paper for design, integration and installation; appointments of BICSI subject matter experts to FGI's Health Guidelines Revisions Committee; plus BICSI's review of the 2018 series of healthcare facilities guidelines as well as recommendations for 2022; and cross-promotion of BICSI Standards and FGI Guidelines.

FGI is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing guidance for the planning, design, and construction of hospitals, outpatient facilities, and residential health, care, and support facilities. They oversee the FGI Guidelines for Design and Construction revision process and publication, fund research, and offer resources that support the development of safe, effective health and residential care built environments.

