BICSI Signs MOU With The Electronics Engineers of the Philippines Foundation

The purpose of the MOU is to help foster the growth and advancement of the ICT and electronics engineering communities globally. The MOU demonstrates the commitment of both IECEP Foundation and BICSI to further these goals through collaboration and the sharing of substantial expertise including but not limited to events, education, marketing and standards development.

"With the global convergence of engineering and infrastructure communities to support technology growth and innovation, this is a great time for us to collaborate with our esteemed colleagues at IECEP Foundation," said BICSI President Jeffrey Beavers, RCDD, OSP, CFHP. "We look forward to the synergy this creates as we prepare the ICT workforce for vast global expansion."

IECEP Foundation President Romulo R. Agatep, PECE, APEC/ASEAN Engineer, said "We are pleased with our longstanding relationship with BICSI. We look forward to this opportunity to provide even greater services to our members in the Philippines and around the world. By adapting BICSI standards and offering BICSI education and training programs, our collaboration will provide unprecedented opportunities for our members to grow their careers. We are especially interested in encouraging our members to achieve BICSI credentials to be globally competitive."

The IECEP FOUNDATION was organized in March 23, 1999 by the Institute of Electronics and Communications Engineers of the Philippines, Inc., (IECEP), now known as the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines, Inc., (IECEP) to assist IECEP and its members, including the government and other interested parties in their effort to promote electronics and telecommunications science and technology.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community. ICT covers the spectrum of voice, data, electronic safety & security, project management and audio & video technologies. It encompasses the design, integration and installation of pathways, spaces, optical fiber- and copper-based distribution systems, wireless-based systems and infrastructure that supports the transportation of information and associated signaling between and among communications and information gathering devices.

BICSI provides information, education and knowledge assessment for individuals and companies in the ITS industry. We serve more than 23,000 ICT professionals, including designers, installers and technicians. These individuals provide the fundamental infrastructure for telecommunications, audio/video, life safety and automation systems. Through courses, conferences, publications and professional registration programs, BICSI staff and volunteers assist ICT professionals in delivering critical products and services and offer opportunities for continual improvement and enhanced professional stature. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bicsi-signs-mou-with-the-electronics-engineers-of-the-philippines-foundation-300633245.html

SOURCE BICSI

Related Links

http://www.bicsi.org

