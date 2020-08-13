Bicycle Lights Industry Outlook 2020-2024 Featuring Augusta Benelux, CATEYE Co, Garmin, TOPEAK, and Trek Bicycle Corp Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bicycle Lights Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bicycle lights market is poised to grow by 132.27 million units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling and government initiatives to promote cycling. The study identifies the upsurge in bicycle users as one of the prime reasons for driving the bicycle lights market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bicycle lights market vendors that include:

Augusta Benelux B.V.

CATEYE Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Lezyne USA Inc.

Inc. Mujo International Ltd.

NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems

Serfas

TOPEAK Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Also, the bicycle lights market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by End-user by volume

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

Stock fitted - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)

Market opportunity by End-user by volume

6. Customer Landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Augusta Benelux B.V.

CATEYE Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Lezyne USA Inc.

Inc. Mujo International Ltd.

NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems

Serfas

TOPEAK Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8cpup

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

