Bicycle Motors Market: Growth, Demand & Key Players to 2025| Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

Bicycle Motors Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our bicycle motors market report covers the following areas:

Bicycle Motors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The bicycle motors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. BionX International Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., Sunstar Suisse SA, Yamaha Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

Panasonic Corp. - The company offers different types of motors for different purposes such as mountain e-bikes, city bikes, and urban bikes.

Bicycle Motors Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The fuel- efficiency of bicycles, heavy traffic congestion & increasing demand for eco-friendly transport will offer immense growth opportunities.

The fuel- efficiency of bicycles, heavy traffic congestion & increasing demand for eco-friendly transport will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges: The high price of electric bicycles, lack of adequate bicycle infrastructure & regulatory issues will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Bicycle Motors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By Type - Hub Motor & Crank Motor

The bicycle motors market share growth by the hub motor segment will be significant for revenue generation The hub motor holds a large share of aftermarket fitment, as it is cheaper than other motors and very effective as an upgrade. The hub motor is also recommended for all-wheel drive (AWD) electric bicycles as it is easier to install and cost-effective. The hub motor is the most common motor type used in electric bicycles today. As the crank motor was expensive, the hub motor was developed as a cheaper alternative. Today, hub motors have been developed to provide greater efficiency. Because the hub motor is placed in the hub, the center part of the wheel, it retrofits any kind of bicycle.

By Geography - APAC, Europe, North America, South America & MEA

55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for bicycle motors market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The rise in traffic congestion and the lack of proper public transport will facilitate the bicycle motors market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Bicycle Motors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle motors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bicycle motors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bicycle motors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle motors market vendors

Bicycle Motors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2021-2025 15805.67 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.83 Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BionX International Corp., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., Sunstar Suisse SA, Yamaha Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure Products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Type

5.3 Hub motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Hub motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 17: Hub motor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Crank motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Crank motor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 19: Crank motor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 22: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 23: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 25: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 27: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 31: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 33: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 34: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 39: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BionX International Corp.

Exhibit 42: BionX International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 43: BionX International Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 44: BionX International Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

Exhibit 45: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 46: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 48: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 49: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 50: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.6 Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Exhibit 53: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 54: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 56: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Panasonic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 61: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 62: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Shimano Inc.

Exhibit 65: Shimano Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Shimano Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Shimano Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Shimano Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Sunstar Suisse SA

Exhibit 69: Sunstar Suisse SA - Overview



Exhibit 70: Sunstar Suisse SA - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Sunstar Suisse SA - Key news



Exhibit 72: Sunstar Suisse SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Sunstar Suisse SA - Segment focus

10.11 Yamaha Corp.

Exhibit 74: Yamaha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Yamaha Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Yamaha Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Yamaha Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 78: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 79: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 80: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources



Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

