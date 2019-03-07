Bicycle Retailer Dynacraft Partners with Criteo to Deliver New E-Commerce Strategy and Achieves up to 1000 Percent Return on Ad Spend

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today announced the success of their strategy that helped Dynacraft, one of the largest bike and ride-on distributors in the United States, break through in the highly competitive children's bicycles category and surpass their Return On Advertising Spend (ROAS) goal by up to 1000%. Dynacraft approached Criteo with the goal of increasing visibility among in-market shoppers and securing above-the-fold placements in search and browse, while also achieving a 400% ROAS during the crucial Q4 shopping season.

Dynacraft launched a Criteo Sponsored Products campaign across key retailers in late summer, driving incremental sales during the slower retail season and garnering valuable consumer insights ahead of the peak holiday shopping period. Using a data strategy based on Dynacraft's core consumer and product line combined with Criteo's category insights, the campaign was optimized to deliver a customized experience for shoppers during the holiday season.

"We saw an opportunity to help Dynacraft succeed because we believe in their product and knew that with the right advertising technology they could leap ahead of the competition and establish themselves as the go-to retailer," said Jessica Breslav, Managing Director of Mid Market Americas, Criteo. "It wasn't an issue of the product they were selling but rather, how they were choosing to market it and how personalized they could get with the audience. We worked as a team to identify what solutions we could provide immediately and then how we could use our initial learnings to further ramp up our efforts during the holiday season."

"Our partnership with Criteo was valuable from day one," said Patricia Gates, Director of Business Development, Dynacraft. "The relationships that Criteo has with retailers empowered us with category insights and allowed us to surpass our aggressive holiday sales goals. We were very impressed with the measurable results we were provided and look forward to continuing our partnership."

Key Results Included:

5x increase in units sold on each day from their average

Over 60% increase in share of category PDP views

70% impression share of voice in Bicycles category

55% impression share of voice in Riding Toys category

With Criteo Sponsored Products, Dynacraft surpassed their ROAS goals and owned the digital shelf during key holiday moments. By increasing sell-through of promoted products, they strengthened relationships with key retailers, including Walmart, and helped key products gain desired traction.

For a complete look into the Dynacraft campaign, view the case study at: https://www.criteo.com/success-stories/dynacraft/

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,700 Criteo team members partner with over 19,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

About Dynacraft

Dynacraft is one of the largest bike and ride-on distributors in the U.S. Our company has forged strong relationships with retailers and licensors to bring fashionable and innovative products to consumers wanting to create memories and achieve developmental goals. We provide our customers with fun, safe, quality products in a way that is unmatched by our competition by leading in innovation, technology and design.

