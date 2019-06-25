Bid Management - The Latest Addition to ConstructConnect's Preconstruction Platform

CINCINNATI, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConstructConnect, a leading provider of commercial construction information and technology solutions, today announced the launch of ConstructConnect Bid Management. With this latest addition to the ConstructConnect platform, General Contractors can easily collaborate and oversee their entire bid management process from finding bidding opportunities and capable trade contractors to creating and sending Invitations to Bid (ITBs) and performing takeoffs.

"General Contractors operating in today's market are faced with tight labor availability, increased pressure from owners for predictable project delivery, and a requirement to focus on continual risk management. Further compounding these challenges are the increasingly collaborative delivery methods that expand preconstruction across a larger portion of the overall project timeline and cause the importance of preconstruction to increase," explained Jonathan Kost, Executive Vice President and General Manager at ConstructConnect. "The ConstructConnect platform is designed to make our customers more successful throughout preconstruction in this changing environment."

Hundreds of general contractors, who were interviewed as a part of the research and development process, indicated within a bid management platform they needed a quick way to identify and invite responsive, reliable subcontractors to bid on their projects. ConstructConnect Bid Management uses a proprietary algorithm to prioritize and select bidders from the industry's largest nonresidential construction network based on their responsiveness within the platform.

With Bid Management now on the ConstructConnect platform, General Contractors can use a single login to:

Identify business development opportunities and relationships to fuel growth.

Quickly create ITBs in minutes by adding details and documents and having trades automatically added from their specifications and mapped to their preferred Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) codes.

Get more responses to ITBs by inviting trade contractors with the highest engagement rates from their private directory and the ConstructConnect network.

Ensure complete bid coverage by easily identifying trades that need confirmed bidders.

Send ITBs to the right people. Contacts that don't match up with the trades or service area of a project are automatically filtered out.

Perform accurate takeoffs on projects they are bidding.

ConstructConnect combines the largest network, most accurate project information, and best tools for general contractors to easily select, prequalify, and invite subcontractors to create better bids.

ConstructConnect Bid Management is the latest offering from ConstructConnect's suite of tools geared toward simplifying preconstruction which includes: ConstructConnect Project Intelligence, ConstructConnect Takeoff, ConstructConnect Insight, iSqFt, On Center, PlanSwift, QuoteSoft, and SmartBid.

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect is a leading provider of commercial construction information and technology solutions and is committed to transforming the way the construction industry does business by providing its customers the tools, information, and connections needed to drive their success. For more information, visit constructconnect.com.

