bidadoo and SOARR Partner to Deliver Industry-First Auction Consulting and Seamless Inventory Solutions for Commercial Truck Dealers

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bidadoo, the largest and most trusted online equipment and truck auction service on eBay, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with SOARR, the leading commercial truck inspection and inventory management technology platform. Together, bidadoo and SOARR are introducing the first solution in the trucking industry that pairs advanced dealer technology with hands-on marketplace pricing and consulting expertise.

bidadoo and SOARR Announce Partnership

Through this partnership, dealers will now have direct access to bidadoo's team of consultants, who provide both regular inventory reviews and on-demand support through SOARR. Each month, bidadoo experts work side-by-side with dealerships to evaluate trade packages, off-brand trades, and at-risk inventory—helping dealers set market-based values and determine the best sales path. Additionally, dealers can use a new bidadoo button inside SOARR to instantly share photos, specs, condition, and diagnostics on any unit for immediate pricing input and disposition guidance.

Key benefits for dealers include:

Trade packages: Expert guidance on how to move groups of trades.





Off-brand trades: Quickly sell trucks that don't fit the dealer's core lineup.





Inventory reviews: Monthly consulting to keep units from becoming over-aged.





On-demand support: One-click SOARR button to share unit details with bidadoo.





Marketplace-first approach: List units at an agreed-upon price on the bidadoo marketplace, with managed flexibility to close deals.





Auction when appropriate: Access to bidadoo's auction platform when it's the best channel.





Competitive seller fees for SOARR dealers: Ensuring cost-effective disposition.





Never a buyer's fee: Buyers keep more, bid stronger, and dealers net more.





Full-service support: bidadoo handles titles and paperwork for dealers.





Trusted global marketplace: Access to millions of active buyers through eBay's platform.

"This partnership is a game-changer for commercial truck dealers," said Ethan Nadolson, President & CEO of SOARR. "For the first time, dealers aren't left to guess which channel is right for each unit. With SOARR's technology and bidadoo's consulting expertise, every truck—whether it's an off-brand trade, a package of trucks, or aging inventory—now has a clear, data-driven path to market."

Howard Hawk, President of bidadoo, added: "bidadoo has always been focused on delivering sellers the best returns with unmatched transparency and reach. By combining SOARR's dealer technology with our marketplace pricing and consulting expertise, dealers now have access to an end-to-end solution that streamlines the process, handles the details, and maximizes returns."

The bidadoo + SOARR partnership is live now, with features immediately available through the SOARR platform. Dealers can log into their SOARR account today to explore the integration and connect with bidadoo consultants.

About SOARR

SOARR is the leading technology platform for commercial truck dealers, providing inventory management, digital advertising, appraisal, inspection, and financing solutions. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, SOARR empowers dealers with tools to streamline operations, increase profitability, and stay ahead of the competition. Learn more at www.soarrsolutions.com .

About bidadoo

bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction company on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. With eBay's millions of active buyers around the globe, bidadoo provides equipment sellers access to the world's largest online auction marketplace, with its long-term partnership with eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com

SOURCE bidadoo