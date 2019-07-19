Bidders Worldwide Buy Over $11 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers This Week on AuctionTime.com

LINCOLN, Neb., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $11 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. In the July 17th auction, more than 4,300 unique bidders from all 50 states and 24 countries participated, bidding on over 1,200 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

July 17th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $11+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,300+

Total assets sold: 1,200+

2004 CASE 721D

Sold Price: $70,100 (USD)

Seller: TAC Enterprises

2009 Komatsu D65PX-15E0

Sold Price: $60,250 (USD)

Seller: Mid South Machinery LLC

2004 Caterpillar 330CL

Sold Price: $36,600 (USD)

Seller: Iron Heavy Equipment

2014 John Deere S670

Sold Price: $146,700 (USD)

Seller: Enns Brothers Ltd.

2016 Case IH Patriot 4440

Sold Price: $144,100 (USD)

Seller: Dagger Auctions

2015 Case IH Steiger 420 HD

Sold Price: $110,200 (USD)

Seller: C & B Operations, LLC - Blackfoot

2007 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $152,000 (USD)

Seller: 10X Auction

2003 Peterbilt 379EXHD

Sold Price: $67,200 (USD)

Seller: Kobza Auction & Realty Co.

2015 Wilson 53X102

Sold Price: $65,300 (USD)

Seller: Kobza Auction & Realty Co.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

