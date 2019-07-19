Bidders Worldwide Buy Over $11 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers This Week on AuctionTime.com

Jul 19, 2019, 15:18 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $11 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. In the July 17th auction, more than 4,300 unique bidders from all 50 states and 24 countries participated, bidding on over 1,200 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

July 17th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $11+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,300+
Total assets sold: 1,200+

2004 CASE 721D
Sold Price: $70,100 (USD)
Seller: TAC Enterprises
View Auction Result

2009 Komatsu D65PX-15E0
Sold Price: $60,250 (USD)
Seller: Mid South Machinery LLC 
View Auction Result

2004 Caterpillar 330CL
Sold Price: $36,600 (USD)
Seller: Iron Heavy Equipment
View Auction Result

2014 John Deere S670
Sold Price: $146,700 (USD)
Seller: Enns Brothers Ltd.
View Auction Result

2016 Case IH Patriot 4440
Sold Price: $144,100 (USD)
Seller: Dagger Auctions 
View Auction Result

2015 Case IH Steiger 420 HD
Sold Price: $110,200 (USD)
Seller: C & B Operations, LLC - Blackfoot 
View Auction Result

2007 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $152,000 (USD)
Seller: 10X Auction 
View Auction Result

2003 Peterbilt 379EXHD
Sold Price: $67,200 (USD)
Seller: Kobza Auction & Realty Co. 
View Auction Result

2015 Wilson 53X102 
Sold Price: $65,300 (USD)
Seller: Kobza Auction & Realty Co. 
View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com 
Powered by MachineryTraderCraneTraderForestryTraderLiftsToday.com, Truck PaperTractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us 
120 West Harvest Drive 
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com 
(800) 334-7443 
(402) 479-2119

