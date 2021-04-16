Biden administration forces taxpayers to fund the trafficking of aborted baby body parts, says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health (NIH) today announced a policy to resume taxpayer funding for research using fetal tissue from aborted babies. This move overturns a historic policy put in place under President Donald Trump that halted all internal NIH research using aborted fetal tissue, and severely restricted outside fetal tissue research funded by taxpayers. This announcement goes so far as to disband a nonpartisan ethics advisory board that was tasked with reviewing proposals for research using fetal tissue from aborted babies.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said:

"As expected, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, a fanatical advocate for abortion, announced the Biden administration will now force American taxpayers to pay for barbaric experiments using the body parts of aborted babies. Instead of using ethical and effective alternatives, Biden is choosing to reinstate a policy that traffics in the grizzly remains of what would have been our next generation.

"The fact is that the remains of aborted babies have not been used to create the cure of a single disease. It's clear that the NIH under President Biden means to do the opposite of 'follow the science.'

"The Biden administration is making it once again clear that it places no value on the inherent dignity of human life. Their actions deny the truth that every human life, born and unborn, possesses inherent dignity and deserves to be treated with respect," concluded Perkins.

Connor Semelsberger, Director of Federal Affairs for Life and Human Dignity at Family Research Council, added:

"Using body parts from aborted babies to conduct research is a barbaric practice that should be unthinkable. Sadly, President Biden is instead promoting it. Proponents of aborted fetal tissue research willingly compromise ethics in the name of 'science.' However, the ends do not always justify the means."

While the Biden administration want to use the remains of aborted babies for research, you can see what states are taking action to properly care for the remains of the unborn by visiting FRC's Fetal Dignity State Policy Map here: https://www.frc.org/prolifemaps.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

