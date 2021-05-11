Biden administration ignores the science as it seeks to punish medical professionals, says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra announced today an "update" regarding the enforcement and interpretation of Obamacare Section 1557, indicating that it will now interpret discrimination "on the basis of sex" to include "sexual orientation" and "gender identity." The Obama administration first adopted a similar definition in 2016, six years after the Affordable Care Act was signed into law, but it was blocked by federal courts. In 2020, the Trump administration restored the original, plain, historical meaning of "sex" in the law. Now, under President Biden, the Department of Health and Human Services has reverted back to putting science and patient care aside in pursuit of the Left's agenda.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins commented:

"Sex is not subjective; it is an objective biological reality. Now, the Biden administration wants to punish medical professionals for recognizing this fact. Gender transition procedures are not fully embraced within the medical community because of their severe, negative, psychological, and physical impacts. The Biden rule fails to recognize the many unintended consequences to patients – particularly those identifying as transgender. For example, men and women often get different doses of medications and even different ones altogether. If doctors don't know the biology of their patient, the results can be tragic.

"The Biden administration, at the instigation of Secretary Xavier Becerra, has returned to a nonsensical definition of 'sex discrimination.' While this decision will advance America's cultural psychosis, it will potentially put the physical well-being of individuals at grave risk.

"Family Research Council will continue working to keep Obamacare from being used as a vehicle to advance transgender or abortion politics," concluded Perkins.

